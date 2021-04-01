Princess Diana’s London flat to get blue plaque: Where did she live before marrying Prince Charles?

The London flat Princess Diana lived in during her bachelorette days is to be commemorated with a blue plaque (file picture). Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Princess Diana is set to be honoured by English Heritage with a blue memorial plaque commemorating the London flat she lived in before marrying Prince Charles.

English Heritage have announced they will be honouring Princess Diana with a "memorial tablet" at the flat she lived in before she married the Prince of Wales in 1981.

The honour comes after the London Assembly asked Londoners to suggest women worthy of a blue plaque and the Princess's name came out on top.

Anna Eavis, English Heritage's Curatorial Director, said: "[Diana] was an inspiration and cultural icon to many, raising awareness of issues including landmines and homelessness, and helping to destigmatise illnesses such as HIV, leprosy and depression.

"It seems fitting that we should erect a plaque commemorating her work and influence in what would have been her 60th year.

“Her profile and popularity remains undiminished nearly 25 years after she died and clearly a part of that was the ease with which she seemed to communicate with everybody.

“I think what appealed to the panel when they were considering her nomination was she’s undeniably a significant figure in late 20th century Britain, with a close London association obviously."

It is thought the commemoration will be placed outside the apartment Lady Diana Spencer shared with friends in Earl's Court. Pictured, Princess Diana outside her Earl's Court flat in 1980. Picture: Getty

Diana lived at the property with numerous girlfriends and worked at Young England Kindergarten in Pimlico, central London. Lady Spencer pictured leaving her flat in 1980. Picture: Getty

While the location of the blue plaque is to be announced later this year, it is thought the commemoration will be placed outside the apartment Lady Diana Spencer shared with friends in Earl's Court.

Where did Princess Diana live in London before marrying Prince Charles?

Princess Diana famously once said that her days living in a London flat with girlfriends was the "happiest time of her life."

The young princess, who was then known as Lady Diana Spencer, was given the flat in Earl's Court, London as a coming of age present from her parents when she turned 18.

60 Coleherne Court cost £50,000 and was situated in Earl's Court, near the famous King's Road and in the smart borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Princess Diana famously once said that her days living in a London flat with girlfriends was the "happiest time of her life." Pictured in 1981. Picture: Getty

Diana lived at the property with numerous girlfriends and worked at Young England Kindergarten in Pimlico, central London.

When she started dating Prince Charles, Lady Diana Spencer was reportedly living with two friends Anne Bolton and Virginia Pitman.

Her flatmates were paying Diana £18 a week in rent and she was supposedly houseproud and had set up a meticulous cleaning rota.

It is reported the princess even had a sign above her bedroom door which read: "Chief Chick".

The young Lady Spencer lived at the address for two years until she moved to Clarence House the night before her engagement to Prince Charles on February 24, 1981 (pictured). Picture: Getty

Speaking to Andrew Morton for his book Diana, In Her Own Words, the princess recalled her time in the flat as "the happiest time of her life.

"It was juvenile, innocent, uncomplicated and above all fun. I laughed my head off there," Diana said.

The young Lady Spencer lived at the address for two years until she moved to Clarence House the night before her engagement in February 1981.