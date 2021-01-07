Prince William helps Princess Diana with makeup in heartwarming unearthed video from 1985

Prince William helps Princess Diana with makeup in heartwarming unearthed video. Picture: Getty / Instagram / @diana.legacy

By Sian Moore

Princess Diana and her eldest son, William, shared a tender mother-son moment behind the scenes of a photoshoot in the '80s.

The Duke of Cambridge was just three years old at the time when he decided to help his mother get camera-ready.

Standing in front of Princess Diana, William gently pats a make-up sponge across her face, as she playfully pulls faces and beams at her child.

The unearthed footage was originally shot back in 1985 at Kensington Palace, but was recently rediscovered following the excitement around the latest series of The Crown.

Watch the adorable moment below.

According to Tatler, the behind-the-scenes footage was taken at a royal photoshoot with photographer Tim Graham, which would end up producing some of the most iconic images of the young princes.

Another video from the day captures the two young brothers sitting together at a piano.

Prince Harry, who was just one-year-old at the time, enthusiastically hammers the piano keys with pure glee.

His brother also joins in, and together the pair excitedly tickle the ivories.

Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry in behind-the-scenes footage. Picture: Getty

Other moments in the unearthed footage include their father, HRH The Prince of Wales, playing peekaboo with a napkin.

And at one point, a young Duke of Sussex playfully grasps his older brother's hair, before Charles swiftly intervenes to remove his hands.

William reacts as any toddler would do – by dramatically dropping to the floor before exclaiming "Harry!".

Princess Diana and Prince William in 1985. Picture: Getty

As photographs are snapped away in the background, the two princes can't help but have some fun on the photoshoot.

Whether it's hiding beneath tables, crawling up to camera equipment or tunelessly playing a piano – the brothers make a mischievous pair in the behind-the-scenes footage.