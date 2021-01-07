Prince William helps Princess Diana with makeup in heartwarming unearthed video from 1985

7 January 2021, 13:00

Prince William helps Princess Diana with makeup in heartwarming unearthed video
Prince William helps Princess Diana with makeup in heartwarming unearthed video. Picture: Getty / Instagram / @diana.legacy

By Sian Moore

Princess Diana and her eldest son, William, shared a tender mother-son moment behind the scenes of a photoshoot in the '80s.

The Duke of Cambridge was just three years old at the time when he decided to help his mother get camera-ready.

Standing in front of Princess Diana, William gently pats a make-up sponge across her face, as she playfully pulls faces and beams at her child.

The unearthed footage was originally shot back in 1985 at Kensington Palace, but was recently rediscovered following the excitement around the latest series of The Crown.

Watch the adorable moment below.

When Princess Diana stunned onlookers with her extraordinary piano-playing skills

According to Tatler, the behind-the-scenes footage was taken at a royal photoshoot with photographer Tim Graham, which would end up producing some of the most iconic images of the young princes.

Another video from the day captures the two young brothers sitting together at a piano.

The fascinating true story behind Princess Diana and John Travolta's infamous dance

Prince Harry, who was just one-year-old at the time, enthusiastically hammers the piano keys with pure glee.

His brother also joins in, and together the pair excitedly tickle the ivories.

The Crown season 4 soundtrack: What songs appear in the Netflix series?

Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry in behind-the-scenes footage
Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry in behind-the-scenes footage. Picture: Getty

Other moments in the unearthed footage include their father, HRH The Prince of Wales, playing peekaboo with a napkin.

And at one point, a young Duke of Sussex playfully grasps his older brother's hair, before Charles swiftly intervenes to remove his hands.

Michael J Fox recalls 'nightmare' of sitting next to Princess Diana at Back to the Future premiere

William reacts as any toddler would do – by dramatically dropping to the floor before exclaiming "Harry!".

Princess Diana and Prince William in 1985
Princess Diana and Prince William in 1985. Picture: Getty

Beautiful moment Michael Jackson and Princess Diana shyly first met

As photographs are snapped away in the background, the two princes can't help but have some fun on the photoshoot.

Whether it's hiding beneath tables, crawling up to camera equipment or tunelessly playing a piano – the brothers make a mischievous pair in the behind-the-scenes footage.

Princess Diana played the piano during the Royals' famous 1983 Australian tour, just months after welcoming their first child Prince William.

