Boy George biopic: New film to explore the life of singer and Culture Club success

Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

A new Boy George film is reportedly in the works – here's everything we know.

There are talks that a new Boy George biopic might be coming our way, with the musician playing a part in the film's production.

It's been reported that the 'Karma Chameleon' singer will be an executive producer on the project.

Writer J.C. Lee, who penned 2019's Luce, has been recruited to write the screenplay, Deadline reports.

Here's everything we know so far...

What will the Boy George biopic be about?

The screenplay is set to be adapted from Boy George's existing autobiographies, Take It Like A Man, Straight, and Karma, and will centre around Culture Club at the height of their success.

Considering Boy George's autobiographies have always been candid and personal retellings of his life experiences, we can expect the biopic to follow suit.

It's still in early works, but it looks like we can be confident the film will be full of Boy George and Culture Club hits.

That's because the film is being produced by Primary Wave Music – the music company that owns the rights to the music.

Photo of CULTURE CLUB and Mikey CRAIG and Jon MOSS and BOY GEORGE and Roy HAY. Picture: Getty

Who will star in the Boy George biopic?

One thing we do know about the Boy George biopic is who is set to produce it.

Oscar-winning producer Cathy Schulman is reportedly involved, alongside George's manager Paul Kemsley, and film producers Jeremy M. Rosen and Kevin King Templeton.

But so far, there's been no talk of a cast.

When will the Boy George biopic be released?

The Boy George biopic is only in early development, which means we don't have a release date just yet.

We'll have to keep our eyes peeled!