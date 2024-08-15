Boy George biopic: New film to explore the life of singer and Culture Club success

15 August 2024, 09:42

Boy George biopic: New film to explore the life of singer and Culture Club success
Boy George biopic: New film to explore the life of singer and Culture Club success. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

A new Boy George film is reportedly in the works – here's everything we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There are talks that a new Boy George biopic might be coming our way, with the musician playing a part in the film's production.

It's been reported that the 'Karma Chameleon' singer will be an executive producer on the project.

Writer J.C. Lee, who penned 2019's Luce, has been recruited to write the screenplay, Deadline reports.

Here's everything we know so far...

Boy George interview: Culture Club icon explains beef with Adele and Madonna

What will the Boy George biopic be about?

The screenplay is set to be adapted from Boy George's existing autobiographies, Take It Like A Man, Straight, and Karma, and will centre around Culture Club at the height of their success.

Considering Boy George's autobiographies have always been candid and personal retellings of his life experiences, we can expect the biopic to follow suit.

It's still in early works, but it looks like we can be confident the film will be full of Boy George and Culture Club hits.

That's because the film is being produced by Primary Wave Music – the music company that owns the rights to the music.

Photo of CULTURE CLUB and Mikey CRAIG and Jon MOSS and BOY GEORGE and Roy HAY
Photo of CULTURE CLUB and Mikey CRAIG and Jon MOSS and BOY GEORGE and Roy HAY. Picture: Getty

Who will star in the Boy George biopic?

One thing we do know about the Boy George biopic is who is set to produce it.

Oscar-winning producer Cathy Schulman is reportedly involved, alongside George's manager Paul Kemsley, and film producers Jeremy M. Rosen and Kevin King Templeton.

But so far, there's been no talk of a cast.

Virtual Coffee Break: Boy George on Culture Club's special gig and new solo album

When will the Boy George biopic be released?

The Boy George biopic is only in early development, which means we don't have a release date just yet.

We'll have to keep our eyes peeled!

More from Boy George and Culture Club

See more More from Boy George and Culture Club

Boy George's greatest songs

The 10 greatest Boy George and Culture Club songs ever, ranked

Boy George

Boy George facts: Culture Club singer's real name, boyfriend, age, net worth and more

Tony Hadley talks to Smooth

Tony Hadley can't wait to tour with Boy George in 2024: "He's a stunning man"

Spandau Ballet

Boy George and Janet Jackson

Boy George explains feud with "unfriendly" Janet Jackson

Boy George interview

Boy George explains why he had "weird" beef with Adele and Madonna

The duo took to the stage during UK opener of Rod's 'Global Hits Tour' on Saturday night and gave a stunning rendition of 'The Killing Of Georgie'.

Rod Stewart and Boy George give stunning duet of 'The Killing Of Georgie' for opening of joint tour

Rod Stewart

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

After meeting Elvis Presley as a child, Whitney Houston eventually sang the song that 'The King' himself was desperate to sing.

How Whitney Houston met Elvis Presley as a child, and later sang the hit song he wanted to sing

Whitney Houston

Billy Ocean reflects on 40 years of Suddenly: 'I feel old!'

Billy Ocean reflects on 40 years of Suddenly: 'I feel old!'

Billy Ocean

In a recent interview, Janet Jackson claimed that their family tree extends far and wide into the world of celebrity, saying three superstars are her cousins.

Janet Jackson claims three unlikely superstar celebrities are all her cousins

Music

Madonna's 'Like A Prayer' makes a major comeback thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine

Madonna's 'Like A Prayer' makes a major comeback thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine

Madonna

Madonna - Like a Prayer

The Story of... 'Like a Prayer' by Madonna

Madonna

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents