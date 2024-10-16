Boy George and Culture Club to play special UK tour including massive Liverpool and Manchester shows

Boy George and Culture Club in concert. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Culture Club take their first two classic albums.

As well as being one of the hottest tickets of the 1980s, Boy George and Culture Club have proven to be one of the top live attractions of today.

The group has been on several jaunts since they got back together in 2011, and will play a series of UK shows this winter.

But these won't be any normal Culture Club shows, as the band has chosen to play their first two classic albums in full and in sequence.

"I am calling this The Zero Arguments Tour because we are performing our first two albums Kissing To Be Clever and Colour By Numbers exactly as they were made and in exact order," said Boy George

"I love the idea of this because some of these songs are fan favourites and have never been performed. I think it will be really special for the fans."

Culture Club on tour. Picture: SJM Concerts

And it's an all-star bill, with support coming from ex-Spandau Ballet man Tony Hadley and fellow 1980s superstars Heaven 17.

Taking a lead from Boy George and Culture Club, Hadley will be commemorating his classic albums True and Parade while Heaven 17 will focus on their first two albums Penthouse and Pavement and The Luxury Gap.

Tickets for all dates – including massive shows in Manchester and Liverpool - are on sale now via Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.

Boy George and Culture Club live in 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The full tour dates are as follows: