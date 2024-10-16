Boy George and Culture Club to play special UK tour including massive Liverpool and Manchester shows

16 October 2024, 15:46 | Updated: 16 October 2024, 15:51

Boy George and Culture Club in concert
Boy George and Culture Club in concert. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Culture Club take their first two classic albums.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As well as being one of the hottest tickets of the 1980s, Boy George and Culture Club have proven to be one of the top live attractions of today.

The group has been on several jaunts since they got back together in 2011, and will play a series of UK shows this winter.

But these won't be any normal Culture Club shows, as the band has chosen to play their first two classic albums in full and in sequence.

"I am calling this The Zero Arguments Tour because we are performing our first two albums Kissing To Be Clever and Colour By Numbers exactly as they were made and in exact order," said Boy George

"I love the idea of this because some of these songs are fan favourites and have never been performed. I think it will be really special for the fans."

Culture Club on tour
Culture Club on tour. Picture: SJM Concerts

And it's an all-star bill, with support coming from ex-Spandau Ballet man Tony Hadley and fellow 1980s superstars Heaven 17.

Taking a lead from Boy George and Culture Club, Hadley will be commemorating his classic albums True and Parade while Heaven 17 will focus on their first two albums Penthouse and Pavement and The Luxury Gap.

Tickets for all dates – including massive shows in Manchester and Liverpool - are on sale now via Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.

Boy George and Culture Club live in 2024
Boy George and Culture Club live in 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The full tour dates are as follows:

  • Thursday, December 5 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
  • Friday, December 6 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
  • Saturday, December 7 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
  • Monday, December 9 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff
  • Tuesday, December 10 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
  • Wednesday, December 11 – Co-Op Live, Manchester
  • Friday, December 13 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
  • Saturday, December 14 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
  • Sunday, December 15 – The O2, London

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Strangely enough, Sting and Robert Downey Jr are the best of pals. Here's how their friendship blossomed.

How Sting and Robert Downey Jr struck up an unlikely lifelong friendship

Sting

In a new interview promoting his forthcoming memoir, Some Boy, acting great Al Pacino says "it's fun" being a new dad in his eighties.

Al Pacino says 'it’s fun' to be a new dad at the age of 84

TV & Film

Watch Art Garfunkel's stunning Everly Brothers duet with his son

Watch Art Garfunkel's stunning Everly Brothers duet with his son

Simon & Garfunkel

The Grand Ole Opry to celebrate milestone 100th birthday with special Royal Albert Hall concert

The Grand Ole Opry to celebrate milestone 100th birthday with special Royal Albert Hall concert

Country

Marti Pellow to re-release ‘Love Is All Around’ with Lorraine Kelly for "important" charity

Marti Pellow to re-release ‘Love Is All Around’ with Lorraine Kelly for "important" charity

Music

More on Smooth

Queen to release first new material in over a decade? Roger Taylor reveals all

Queen to release first new material in over a decade? Roger Taylor reveals all

Queen

Jennifer Grey became a household name after starring in 1987 classic Dirty Dancing, and has barely aged a day since.

‘Dirty Dancing’ star Jennifer Grey has barely aged in 40 years as she attends London film premiere

TV & Film

Kevin Costner and Modern West

Kevin Costner makes his musical comeback and it's for a very good cause

Music

Annie Lennox and her daughter Lola came together to perform a gorgeous Simon & Garfunkel cover for charity.

When Annie Lennox and daughter Lola duetted on heart-wrenching cover of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

Music

James Blunt is going to change his name

James Blunt reveals his new legal name if Back to Bedlam tops the album charts

Music