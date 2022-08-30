Culture Club give stunning impromptu acoustic performance of 'Do You Really Want to Hurt Me'

On what was supposedly their 'night off' the footage shows the band gathered around a piano where they sing a slowed down version of their 1982 hit song. Picture: Culture Club/Twitter/Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

Boy George and Culture Club have given a rare stripped-back performance of 'Do You Really Want to Hurt Me' and it's spectacular.

Boy George and Culture Club members Roy Hay and Mikey Craig have released a video of the group singing a slow acoustic version of 'Do You Really Want to Hurt Me'.

On what was supposedly their 'night off' the footage shows the band gathered around a piano where they sing a slowed-down version of their 1982 hit song.

The band's performance was to celebrate the birthday of their manager Paul 'PK' Kemsley, who has managed Culture Club since 2018.

An acoustic rendition of “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” on our night off to celebrate PK's birthday! 🎂❤️ pic.twitter.com/AwGvn3f80f — Culture Club (@RealCultureClub) August 24, 2022

Boy George, 60, can be seen wearing a signature hat – this time a rather demure 'beanie' style – and leads the group as they sing with the piano, in what appears to be a large private home.

The video was posted on Culture Club's official Twitter page, with the caption: "An acoustic rendition of “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” on our night off to celebrate PK's birthday!"

Fans of the group rushed to the comments, praising the stars and wishing PK a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday PK. Absolutely amazing," one said.

"Sounding as amazing as ever," another wrote.

"You melt my heart dear George," a commentator gushed, with another asking the group to make the new acoustic version official: "Release it!" they begged.

Culture Club (pictured in 1982) are currently in the midst of a world tour with many dates across the USA and stops further afield including nights in Spain and Mexico. Picture: Getty

Culture Club are currently in the midst of a world tour with many dates across the USA and stops further afield including nights in Spain and Mexico.

The tour comes after Boy George confirmed a biopic of his life is in the works.

Entitled Karma Chameleon, the singer admitted admitted it will have “more sex and drugs” than the other biopics we’ve seen.

In 2020, Boy George teased Smooth Radio that Harry Styles could play him, but ruled out Sam Smith.

In April 2021, Boy George announced a casting call to young actors around the world to play him: “We’re looking for a brave young actor anywhere in the globe to take on the role of his life, and it will be brilliant.

“I wanna be impressed! So see you on set this summer.”

He also confirmed that Line of Duty actor Danny Mays will play his father, and teased that “there are rumours of Keanu Reeves popping in”.