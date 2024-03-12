Celine Dion cracks up hockey players in rare public appearance at NHL game - video

Céline Dion had hockey players "cracking up" during recent dressing room meeting at NHL game. Picture: Getty/Edmonton Oilers Instagram

By Thomas Edward

She wowed millions after her recent appearance at the Grammy Awards.

Now Céline Dion is having a similar effect on the world of sports, after a recent surprise appearance at a NHL game.

The iconic French-Canadian singer has been struggling with her health out of the spotlight in recent years, after she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022.

Though, given her handful of rare public outings of late, Céline remains in positive spirits and ready to have a laugh.

Only days after the singer received a standing ovation during her shock appearance at the Grammy Awards in early February, she was out and about once again.

This time, the 'My Heart Will Go On' star stepped out to see the Canadian ice hockey team the Edmonton Oilers at their game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas.

Not only did she watch the game, but she was also cracking up the players in the dressing room, as seen in the footage which the team have now shared.

Céline Dion presented the Album Of The Year award at the 2024 Grammy Awards. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

"[It's] exciting to me - those big guys, like, just on flat shoes," joked Dion. "I cannot imagine on skates with all the equipment going like," she added while impersonating a hockey player on the rink in an over-the-top fashion.

Her impression had the Oilers' player Zach Hyman smiling and laughing away with Céline, with the team's caption reading: "Celine had Hyms cracking up 😂."

The NHL team shared the footage of the Dion as it featured in the trailer for the upcoming episode of their series The Drop.

After shaking hands with several of the athletes, she joked, "I've got three boys. What do you think: I'm going to see Beauty and the Beast every night?"

One voice in the teaser trailer comments: "I think she's a big personality. I think she kind of commanded the room."

After the game took place, footage surfaced of the singer's locker room visit on social media that her fans shared.

It showed Céline introducing herself to members of the team with a huge smile on her face, clearly excited to be venturing back into the world again.

She also stopped to pose for photos with the team alongside her three sons René-Charles Angélil, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, who are all seemingly major fans of the NHL.

It's heart-warming to see Céline in good spirits after the rough ride she's had with stiff-person syndrome. Let's hope she keeps taking steps towards a full recovery.