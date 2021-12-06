Exclusive

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Paul Young reflects on overcoming a stutter, being an '80s idol and Band Aid

6 December 2021, 00:13

Paul Young appears on Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast with Jenni Falconer
Paul Young appears on Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast with Jenni Falconer. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

Paul Young is our latest guest on Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast, where he takes us through his career from quirky novelty band to 1980s superstar and beyond.

In episode 5 of Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer chats to pop legend Paul Young about the firsts of his life and career which made him who he is today.

Paul opens up about how his dad's encouragement at joining a choir helped him battle his childhood stutter, leading him to join several bands before becoming one of the leading pop stars of the 1980s.

The 'Everytime You Go Away' singer also speaks about how he filled in for David Bowie in Band Aid, and came very close to duetting with Whitney Houston.

Listen below:

In Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer chats to pop music legends to hear the stories behind their firsts: first gigs, first record deals, first TV appearances and much more.

Previous episodes have featured Ed Sheeran, Michael Bolton and Westlife, with future guests including Tony Hadley and Marti Pellow.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

