Robbie Williams filming tell-all documentary for first time in 20 years

By Giorgina Hamilton

Robbie Williams is reportedly allowing cameras into his life to film a tell-all documentary two decades since Nobody Someday.

Robbie Williams is the subject of a new fly-on-the-wall documentary.

The 48-year-old hitmaker has signed a deal for cameras to come into his private home life and filming reportedly began a few months ago.

The Robbie Williams documentary is being filmed by the same people behind Liam Gallagher's 2019 film As It Was.

The singer is divides his time between his Beverly Hills home in LA and his Holland Park home in London, with his wife Ayda Field and their children Teddy, 9, Coco, 7, and sons Charlie, 3, and Beau, 2.

An insider told The Sun: "Robbie is one of the most entertaining men in music and the documentary will be hilarious and heartfelt in equal measure.

"He has been through a hell of a lot and battled lots of demons in his personal life.

"But he's also had an incredible career in music, started a family and racked up plenty of celebrity anecdotes, so there will be loads to talk about in the documentary."

News of the documentary comes ahead of a busy time for Robbie as he's releasing new album XXV on September 9 and filming has started in Australia on his biopic, Better Man.

Charting the star's life from 16-year-old Take That singer to worldwide superstar and 'explore his demons' along the way, Michael Gracey, director of the 2017 hit film The Greatest Showman, said he has spent hours talking to the singer about his life and wants to tackle the biopic in a way that hasn't been seen before.

"As for how we represent Robbie in the film, that bit is top secret. I want to do this in a really original way," Gracey told Deadline in an exclusive interview.

“Unlike some people who were born prodigies or musical geniuses and you follow the narrative of the world catching up to their brilliance, this isn’t that story,” Australian director Gracey said.

“Robbie is that Everyman, who just dreamed big and followed those dreams and they took him to an incredible place. Because of that, his is an incredibly relatable story."