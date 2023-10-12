Take That announce official six-part podcast 'This Life' telling band's story in their own words

Take That: This Life. Picture: Global/Take That

By Tom Eames

Take That: This Life, a brand new podcast, celebrates the return of one of the UK’s most successful artists, Take That.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Across six episodes, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will recount pivotal moments from their epic 30+ year career, charting their journey from five young lads playing Manchester clubs to number one albums, record-breaking tours and everything in between.

The first episode of Take That: This Life will be released on Thursday, October 19. Episodes will drop weekly on all podcast platforms.

Full video versions of the podcast will be available on Global Player exclusively for the six-week run of the podcast. They will be released the day after each episode's release.

Take That: This Life. Picture: Global

Gary Barlow. Picture: Global

The six-part podcast lifts the lid on Take That's musical journey from the '90s until now, as remembered by the three people at the heart of it all. They’ll share forgotten memories, discuss parts of their lives never heard before and receive surprise video messages from special guests.

The podcast follows the announcement of the band’s ninth studio album, This Life, to be released on November 24, new single 'Windows' and a huge UK and Ireland tour which will see the band play 41 dates across 15 cities from April to June 2024. For tour dates and ticket information, check out takethat.com.

Mark Owen. Picture: Global

Howard Donald. Picture: Global

The band said: "Who’d have thought after all this time we’d be adding professional podcasters to our resumes?! It’s been a real treat to sit down together and just chat, about some things we’ve talked about before and some things we haven’t. We hope people enjoy listening to us as we reminisce on old times and look ahead to the future of Take That."

Global Player is Global’s entertainment hub, which allows listeners to enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts, video content, and expertly-curated playlists, in one place in app, on web and on smart speakers.