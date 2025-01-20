Kevin Costner remembers Whitney Houston as he turns 70 with unseen photo from The Bodyguard

Kevin Costner remembers Whitney Houston as he turns 70 and shares unseen photo from The Bodyguard set. Picture: Getty / Instagram / Whitney Houston

By Mayer Nissim

Whitney Houston's team marks Kevin Costner's birthday and he mourns his lost friend.

Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston became more than just co-stars when they crossed paths on the massive 1992 movie The Bodyguard, with their friendship stretching on long past that film wrapping.

And even since Houston's tragic passing in 2012, aged just 48, her estate has kept the spirit of that emotion alive by marking Kevin's birthday every year on social media.

"Happy birthday to Kevin Costner!" read the Instagam caption posted on Kevin's 70th (January 18).

"A behind the scenes photo from 'The Bodyguard' with Kevin, Whitney and Ellin La Var, Whitney's hair stylist for the film."

And the message didn't pass Costner by.

Kevin posted a screengrab on his own Instagram stories and captioned it: "This photo reminds me of how lucky I am to be getting another birthday.

"We lost such a light when we lost Whitney."

Costner battled to get Whitney Houston cast in The Bodyguard way back when, not just because she was "really pretty", but because he truly believed she was perfect for the role.

He waited a full year for her to be available and urged her not to get acting lessons.

"He said: 'I promise you I will not let you fall. I will help you,'" Whitney once revealed. "And he did."

In a statement after her passing, Kevin called her his "one true love" and revealed that they exchanged letters long after the movie.

The Bodyguard: Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. Picture: Alamy

Kevin gave a heartbreaking eulogy at Whitney's funeral.

"Arguably the biggest pop star in the world didn't think she was good enough," he said.

"Whitney, if you could hear me now, I would tell you, you weren't just good enough, you were great. You sang the whole damn song without a band. You made the picture what it was."