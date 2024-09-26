UK comedy icon Jason Manford back with brand new tour, 'A Manford All Seasons': Tickets, dates, venues revealed

26 September 2024, 06:00

Jason Manford is hitting the road again.
Jason Manford is hitting the road again. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jason Manford is back.

One of the UK's most beloved comedians Jason Manford has announced his latest offering of laughter with his new tour.

A Manford All Seasons will see the television star return to the road, hitting venues up and down the country.

Jason has been a busy bunny since his most recent smash-hit stand up show, proving there's much more to Manford beyond comedy.

He's starred as a judge on ITV talent competition Starstruck, has featured in West End musicals, and is now a bonafide actor after taking on the role of Headmaster Steve Savage in school drama Waterloo Road.

But comedy is where he made his name, and you cannot keep him away from stand-up.

Jason Manford is one of the UK's most beloved comedians.
Jason Manford is one of the UK's most beloved comedians. Picture: Press Release

Promising to be another hilarious run of "expert observational comedy" (The Guardian) and "comic gold" (Mail on Sunday), Jason Manford will no doubt be coming to a town near you.

He'll be cracking jokes around the country, notably the likes of Brighton Centre, the First Direct Arena in Leeds, London Palladium, with a major homecoming show at Manchester's massive Co-Op Live Arena in October 2025.

The tour will start in November 2024, running through to January 2025 and February 2025, before finishing in October 2025.

Tickets are on sale now - click here to buy yours.

See below for the full list of A Manford All Seasons tour dates:

November 2024:
Wed 6th Nov: New Brighton, Floral Pavilion Theatre & Blue Lounge
Thu 7th Nov: New Brighton, Floral Pavilion Theatre & Blue Lounge
Fri 8th Nov: Bradford, St George's Hall
Sat 9th Nov: Blackburn, King George's Hall
Sun 10th Nov: Derby Arena
Tue 12th Nov: The BIC, Bournemouth
Wed 13th Nov: Brighton Centre
Thu 14th Nov: Utilita Arena Sheffield
Fri 15th Nov: Blackpool Winter Gardens
Sat 16th Nov: Hull, Connexin Live
Wed 20th Nov: Plymouth Pavilions
Thu 21st Nov: Utilita Arena Cardiff
Fri 22nd Nov: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
Sat 23rd Nov: Leeds, first direct arena
Sun 24th Nov: Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre
Mon 25th Nov: Glasgow, SEC
Wed 27th Nov: Newcastle upon Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle
Thu 28th Nov: O2 Apollo Manchester
Fri 29th Nov: Utilita Arena Birmingham
Sat 30th Nov: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

January 2025:
Wed 15th Jan: Stockport Plaza
Thu 16th Jan: Stockport Plaza
Fri 17th Jan: O2 Guildhall Southampton
Wed 22nd Jan: Bexhill-on-Sea, De La Warr Pavilion
Thu 23rd Jan: Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Fri 24th Jan: Chester, Storyhouse
Sat 25th Jan: Halifax, Victoria Theatre
Wed 29th Jan: Bridlington Spa
Thu 30th Jan: Darlington Hippodrome
Fri 31st Jan: Hull City Hall

February 2025:
Sat 1st Feb: Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe
Wed 5th Feb: Chatham, The Central Theatre
Thu 6th Feb: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Fri 7th Feb: London Palladium
Sat 8th Feb: London Palladium
Wed 12th Feb: Colchester, Charter Hall
Thu 13th Feb: Ipswich, Regent Theatre
Fri 14th Feb: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Sat 15th Feb: Dartford, Orchard Theatre

October 2025:
Fri 24th Oct - Manchester, Co-op Live Arena

