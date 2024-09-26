UK comedy icon Jason Manford back with brand new tour, 'A Manford All Seasons': Tickets, dates, venues revealed

Jason Manford is back.

One of the UK's most beloved comedians Jason Manford has announced his latest offering of laughter with his new tour.

A Manford All Seasons will see the television star return to the road, hitting venues up and down the country.

Jason has been a busy bunny since his most recent smash-hit stand up show, proving there's much more to Manford beyond comedy.

He's starred as a judge on ITV talent competition Starstruck, has featured in West End musicals, and is now a bonafide actor after taking on the role of Headmaster Steve Savage in school drama Waterloo Road.

But comedy is where he made his name, and you cannot keep him away from stand-up.

Promising to be another hilarious run of "expert observational comedy" (The Guardian) and "comic gold" (Mail on Sunday), Jason Manford will no doubt be coming to a town near you.

He'll be cracking jokes around the country, notably the likes of Brighton Centre, the First Direct Arena in Leeds, London Palladium, with a major homecoming show at Manchester's massive Co-Op Live Arena in October 2025.

The tour will start in November 2024, running through to January 2025 and February 2025, before finishing in October 2025.

See below for the full list of A Manford All Seasons tour dates:

November 2024:

Wed 6th Nov: New Brighton, Floral Pavilion Theatre & Blue Lounge

Thu 7th Nov: New Brighton, Floral Pavilion Theatre & Blue Lounge

Fri 8th Nov: Bradford, St George's Hall

Sat 9th Nov: Blackburn, King George's Hall

Sun 10th Nov: Derby Arena

Tue 12th Nov: The BIC, Bournemouth

Wed 13th Nov: Brighton Centre

Thu 14th Nov: Utilita Arena Sheffield

Fri 15th Nov: Blackpool Winter Gardens

Sat 16th Nov: Hull, Connexin Live

Wed 20th Nov: Plymouth Pavilions

Thu 21st Nov: Utilita Arena Cardiff

Fri 22nd Nov: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

Sat 23rd Nov: Leeds, first direct arena

Sun 24th Nov: Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre

Mon 25th Nov: Glasgow, SEC

Wed 27th Nov: Newcastle upon Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle

Thu 28th Nov: O2 Apollo Manchester

Fri 29th Nov: Utilita Arena Birmingham

Sat 30th Nov: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham



January 2025:

Wed 15th Jan: Stockport Plaza

Thu 16th Jan: Stockport Plaza

Fri 17th Jan: O2 Guildhall Southampton

Wed 22nd Jan: Bexhill-on-Sea, De La Warr Pavilion

Thu 23rd Jan: Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Fri 24th Jan: Chester, Storyhouse

Sat 25th Jan: Halifax, Victoria Theatre

Wed 29th Jan: Bridlington Spa

Thu 30th Jan: Darlington Hippodrome

Fri 31st Jan: Hull City Hall



February 2025:

Sat 1st Feb: Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe

Wed 5th Feb: Chatham, The Central Theatre

Thu 6th Feb: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Fri 7th Feb: London Palladium

Sat 8th Feb: London Palladium

Wed 12th Feb: Colchester, Charter Hall

Thu 13th Feb: Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Fri 14th Feb: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sat 15th Feb: Dartford, Orchard Theatre



October 2025:

Fri 24th Oct - Manchester, Co-op Live Arena