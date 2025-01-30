Who were The Nolan Sisters? Names, songs, health battles and more explained

The Nolan Sisters became popular for their original hits and covers of other much-loved songs. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Find out more about the ‘I’m in the Mood for Dancing’ Irish family band.

The Nolan Sisters are a beloved family group at home and abroad. But how much do you know about the famous ‘Chemistry’ singers?

Linda Nolan's death in January 2025 led to many people revisiting her and her sisters' music heyday in the 70s and 80s.

From their origins as the Singing Nolans to their most recent work as individuals across the entertainment industry, here’s all you need to know about The Nolan Sisters...

The Nolans - I'm In the Mood for Dancing (Official Video)

Who were The Nolan Sisters?

The Nolan Sisters were a family singing group who rose to popularity in the late 1970s and early 80s with hits including ‘I’m in the Mood for Dancing’ and ‘Who’s Gonna Rock You’.

Remarkably, The Nolan Sisters were only known as ‘The Nolan Sisters’ from 1974 to 1979. Before and after then, the band went as the ‘Singing Nolans’ or ‘The Nolans’ instead, but ‘The Nolan Sisters’ remains how most remember the band.

The Nolan family celebrating Linda Nolan's 21st birthday in 1980. Picture: Getty

Starting in the 60s, the family band first consisted of parents Tommy and Maureen Nolan and their five eldest children: Tommy Jr., Anne, Denise, Maureen and Brian.

Later, Linda and Bernadette (Bernie) joined the group, and in 1974 the band launched as The Nolan Sisters with Anne, Denise, Maureen, Linda and Bernie performing.

The Nolan Sisters in the 70s. Picture: Getty

Coleen, the family’s youngest member, officially joined her sisters in 1980, although she had already been performing with the band for several years.

Denise Nolan was the first of the sisters to leave the group in 1978, followed by Anne in 1980 and Linda in 1983.

What are The Nolan Sisters doing now?

After launching their entertainment careers as musicians, The Nolan Sisters have gone on to have many different roles in the entertainment industry.

Nolan Sisters Coleen, Linda, Maureen and Bernie reunited in 2009. Picture: Alamy

As actors, several of the sisters saw success, with Bernie, Denise, Linda and Maureen famously setting a Guinness world record after all four played the role of Mrs. Johnstone in different productions of the musical Blood Brothers.

Bernie also had roles in TV shows such as The Bill, Linda appeared on the 13th series of Celebrity Big Brother, and Coleen remains a regular panellist on Loose Women.

In 2009, Maureen, Coleen, Linda and Bernie reunited and recorded a new album, I’m in the Mood Again. Maureen, Anne, Linda, Denise and Coleen later reunited on TV in 2021 and 2022.

What are The Nolan Sisters’ most popular songs?

Over the years, The Nolan Sisters released fifteen studio albums, and several more compilation records too.

The Nolans - Gotta Pull Myself Together (Official Video)

Some of the band’s greatest hits include:

I’m in the Mood for Dancing

Don’t Love Me Too Hard

Gotta Pull Myself Together

Attention to Me

Who’s Gonna Rock You

Chemistry

Sexy Music

Unchained Melody

Spirit, Body and Soul

Dragonfly

Which of the Nolan Sisters had cancer?

Four of The Nolan Sisters have been diagnosed with cancer over the years, and the whole family have become known for being passionate cancer awareness campaigners.

Anne Nolan was the first of the sister group to be diagnosed with cancer in 2000. The star was given the all clear soon after, and 20 years later beat cancer again in 2022.

The Nolan family have been hit by several cancer diagnoses over the years. Picture: Getty

Linda Nolan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. After her diagnosis, Linda became known for her honest sharing about her cancer treatment journey on the public stage, and would later be joined by Anne in talking about their cancer experiences.

The musical theatre star was given the all clear in 2011, but sadly in 2017 discovered her cancer had returned in the form of an incurable secondary breast cancer.

Bernie Nolan revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2010. The singer was given an all clear in February 2012, but in October 2012 she announced the cancer had returned and metastasised to her brain, lungs, liver and bones.

Linda and Anne Nolan raising money for breast cancer charities in memory of their sister in 2014. Picture: Alamy

Bernie passed away from cancer on July 4, 2013.

Coleen Nolan revealed she had received a skin cancer diagnosis in July 2023. Speaking about her diagnosis on Loose Women, the TV star added she was “sick of cancer” affecting her family.

How many of the Nolan Sisters have passed away?

Two of The Nolan Sisters have passed away.

Bernadette ‘Bernie’ Nolan, the group’s second youngest member, died from breast cancer in July 2013, aged 52.

Linda and Bernie Nolan have both passed away. Picture: Getty

Linda Nolan died aged 65 in January 2025. Linda passed away after being admitted to hospital with double pneumonia. She had been battling incurable breast cancer since 2017.

Who are The Nolan Sisters’ brothers Brian and Tommy Nolan?

Tommy and Brian Nolan were two of the eight children born to Tommy (Snr) and Maureen Nolan.

While neither of the brothers followed their sisters to musical fame, the two men were involved with their sisters’ showbiz careers behind the scenes.

Tommy and Brian with their sisters Maureen, Linda, Coleen and Bernie. Picture: Alamy

During the early days of the Nolan family’s performances, both Tommy and Brian performed with the older five of their sisters, as well as their mum and dad.

Speaking with LancsLive in 2023, Brian opened up about how he and his older brother Tommy found growing up as brothers to The Nolan Sisters.

Brian said he never felt “pushed aside” by his sisters’ fame, and “never felt anything but pride” in their success.

“There was no jealousy. I worked behind the scenes, and looked after things like the merchandise, and I was just really proud of them,” he added.

“There was never a sense of 'they're more important'. It really was a proper family firm. Whenever I'd watch them, even now, there's only a feeling of pride.”