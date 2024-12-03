Who is Lesley Gibb? Bee Gees' sister's age, husband, children and life story explained

Lesley Gibb chose a more private life compared to her brothers. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Did you know the Bee Gees have a sister?

Born in January 1945, Lesley Gibb is the oldest member of the Gibb siblings.

The only sister of singers Barry, Robin, Maurice and Andy Gibb, despite her brothers’ fame Lesley has mostly chosen to keep her life out of the spotlight.

However, she did once perform with the Bee Gees when the band were hit by a falling out just days before a show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the more private member of the Bee Gees’ family...

How old is Lesley Gibb?

Lesley is the oldest of the Gibb siblings. Picture: Alamy

Lesley Gibb was born on January 12, 1945, making her the older sister of Bee Gees band members Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb.

Lesley is now 79 years old, and will celebrate her 80th birthday in 2025.

Did Lesley Gibb ever perform with the Bee Gees?

Yes, Lesley Gibb once performed with the Bee Gees after a “brotherly spat” led to Robin briefly quitting the band.

With the Bee Gees due to perform at London’s Talk of the Town, a quick replacement had to be found for their missing member, and the band turned to their sister in their time of need.

Speaking with the Sunday Mirror in 2012, Lesley recalled: “Out of the blue I got a call from [Bee Gees manager Robert Stingwood] and he said ‘Lesley, can you sing?’ I made light of it and said ‘Well, can’t everyone sing?’”

After three weeks of rehearsals, Lesley was forced to prove her commitment as she took to the stage alongside her brothers for the famous performance.

Lesley was a good singer like her brothers, but didn't pursue a career in showbusiness. Picture: Getty

“I secretly ­became the fourth Bee Gee. It was amazing. I loved it on the night. I know Robin watched it and he said he felt very choked up about it.”

But while the older Gibb sibling enjoyed the experience of singing with her brothers, she has since opened up about how a life of performing was not for her.

Why wasn’t Lesley Gibb in the Bee Gees?

Despite the fact Lesley Gibb shared her brothers’ love and talent for singing, the oldest Gibb sibling chose not to join the three of her brothers who made it big in the music industry.

Instead, she preferred a life away from the spotlight which focused on raising her family.

Lesley opened up about this decision while telling the story of her 1969 performance with her brothers.

Lesley preferred living life away from the spotlight. Picture: Alamy

“It was amazing. I loved it... but it wasn’t for me. I had my twins to get back to and Robin came back soon after,” she explained.

“I'm a private person, I guess. Their life over there was wonderful but I was very happy here living a quiet and private life.”

Is Lesley Gibb married?

Lesley married Australian salesman Keith Evans in the 1960s, and the pair remained together until Keith’s death in 2014.

What did Lesley Gibb do as a career?

After deciding singing wasn’t for her career-wise, Lesley moved to Australia with her husband Keith to raise her family and breed Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

Did the Bee Gees’ sister Lesley Gibb have children?

Yes, Lesley and Keith share seven children together.

The Bee Gees had great success as a band of brothers. Picture: Getty

What happened to Lesley Gibb’s daughter?

Lesley’s daughter Bernice Gibb, also known as ‘Beri’, died in April 2021 aged 56 after suffering a suspected heart attack.

Mourning Beri’s death, Lesley told MailOnline: “Don’t even know what to say – I am so angry that this has happened to my beloved girl.

“She was fit, healthy and happy, but now we face the future without her. These past few days have felt how I did when we lost Andy. I was so numb and I used to pretend he was still on tour to cope with the pain.”