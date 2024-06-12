Robin Gibb facts: Bee Gees singer's wife, children, songs and death explained

Robin Gibb was one third of one of the greatest and most successful pop bands ever, the Bee Gees, alongside his brothers Barry and Maurice Gibb, singing such hits as 'How Deep Is Your Love', 'Tragedy' and 'Night Fever'.

From his decades of success as a writer for artists such as Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton, to his years of performing and producing hit records with brothers Barry and Maurice in the Bee Gees, Robin Gibb was a true icon of pop music.

But who was his wife and where was he born? Here's all the important facts about the legendary artist.

Robin Gibb death: When did he pass away? Robin Gibb in 2011. Picture: Getty In August 2010, while performing in Belgium, Robin started feeling abdominal pains. A few days later, he underwent emergency surgery in Oxford. He soon recovered and returned to live concerts in New Zealand and Australia. During this time, he also wrote The Titanic Requiem with his son Robin-John, which was recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to mark the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic in 2012. The forgotten Bee Gees feud when Robin Gibb quit and they released an album as a duo Robin continued making TV appearances, but in April 2011 he had to cancel his tour of Brazil. In October 2011, he was rushed to hospital with severe abdominal pains. Several days later, he appeared on ITV's The Alan Titchmarsh Show looking frail. In November 2011, he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, which had metastasised to his liver a few months earlier. In April 2012 he contracted pneumonia and fell into a coma. Despite coming out of his coma, his colorectal cancer had advanced, and he died in London on May 20, 2012, aged 62. His cause of death was liver and kidney failure. Robin Gibb was buried at the Church of St Mary the Virgin, near his home in Thame, Oxfordshire.

When did the Bee Gees form? Barry Gibb emotionally reflects on losing his brothers In 1955, Barry Gibb formed the skiffle group The Rattlesnakes, with himself on vocals and guitar, Robin and Maurice on vocals and their friends Paul Frost and Kenny Horrocks also singing. By 1958, when the Gibbs moved home, Frost and Horrocks left the band. The brothers later changed the name to Wee Johnny Hayes and the Blue Cats. The 20 greatest Bee Gees songs of all time, ranked Later that year, the Gibbs left the UK for Australia. The band soon changed its name to Bee Gees. Their talent brought them to the attention of DJ Bill Gates (not that one), and it wasn't long before they secured their first record deal.

Who was Robin Gibb's wife and did he have children? Robin Gibb with wife Dwina and children Robin John, Spencer and Melissa. Picture: Getty Robin Gibb first married In 1968, to Molly Hullis, a secretary in Robert Stigwood's company. They had two children together: Spencer (born 1972) and Melissa (born 1974). They divorced in 1980 after years of living apart from each other. His second marriage lasted from 1985 until his death in 2012. He was married to Dwina Murphy, an author and artist. The couple had a son together, Robin-John (known as RJ, born 1983). Aged 50, Robin Gibb began an affair with his 25-year-old housekeeper, Claire Yang. Eight years later, the affair resulted in the birth of his fourth child, Snow Evelyn Robin Juliet Gibb, born 2008.