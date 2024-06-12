Robin Gibb facts: Bee Gees singer's wife, children, songs and death explained

12 June 2024, 17:00

Robin Gibb in 2010
Robin Gibb in 2010. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Robin Gibb was one third of one of the greatest and most successful pop bands ever, the Bee Gees, alongside his brothers Barry and Maurice Gibb, singing such hits as 'How Deep Is Your Love', 'Tragedy' and 'Night Fever'.

From his decades of success as a writer for artists such as Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton, to his years of performing and producing hit records with brothers Barry and Maurice in the Bee Gees, Robin Gibb was a true icon of pop music.

But who was his wife and where was he born? Here's all the important facts about the legendary artist.

  1. Who was Robin Gibb?

    Bee Gees - Massachusetts (One For All Tour Live In Australia 1989)

    Robin Gibb was an English singer, songwriter and producer, best known for being in the Bee Gees with older brother Barry and twin brother Maurice.

    He also had his own successful solo career, releasing several albums over the decades.

    The Bee Gees have sold over 200 million records worldwide, becoming one of the most successful pop groups of all time.

    Robin was also President of the Heritage Foundation, honouring figures in British culture.

    As well as a singer, Robin also played keyboards, piano, organ, Mellotron, and acoustic guitar.

    Some of the Bee Gees songs in which Robin sang lead vocals included 'I Started a Joke' and 'Massachusetts'.

  2. Robin Gibb death: When did he pass away?

    Robin Gibb in 2011
    Robin Gibb in 2011. Picture: Getty

    In August 2010, while performing in Belgium, Robin started feeling abdominal pains. A few days later, he underwent emergency surgery in Oxford.

    He soon recovered and returned to live concerts in New Zealand and Australia. During this time, he also wrote The Titanic Requiem with his son Robin-John, which was recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to mark the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic in 2012.

    Robin continued making TV appearances, but in April 2011 he had to cancel his tour of Brazil.

    In October 2011, he was rushed to hospital with severe abdominal pains. Several days later, he appeared on ITV's The Alan Titchmarsh Show looking frail.

    In November 2011, he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, which had metastasised to his liver a few months earlier.

    In April 2012 he contracted pneumonia and fell into a coma. Despite coming out of his coma, his colorectal cancer had advanced, and he died in London on May 20, 2012, aged 62. His cause of death was liver and kidney failure.

    Robin Gibb was buried at the Church of St Mary the Virgin, near his home in Thame, Oxfordshire.

  3. When did the Bee Gees form?

    Barry Gibb emotionally reflects on losing his brothers

    In 1955, Barry Gibb formed the skiffle group The Rattlesnakes, with himself on vocals and guitar, Robin and Maurice on vocals and their friends Paul Frost and Kenny Horrocks also singing.

    By 1958, when the Gibbs moved home, Frost and Horrocks left the band. The brothers later changed the name to Wee Johnny Hayes and the Blue Cats.

    Later that year, the Gibbs left the UK for Australia. The band soon changed its name to Bee Gees.

    Their talent brought them to the attention of DJ Bill Gates (not that one), and it wasn't long before they secured their first record deal.

  4. Who was Robin Gibb's wife and did he have children?

    Robin Gibb with wife Dwina and children Robin John, Spencer and Melissa
    Robin Gibb with wife Dwina and children Robin John, Spencer and Melissa. Picture: Getty

    Robin Gibb first married In 1968, to Molly Hullis, a secretary in Robert Stigwood's company.

    They had two children together: Spencer (born 1972) and Melissa (born 1974).

    They divorced in 1980 after years of living apart from each other.

    His second marriage lasted from 1985 until his death in 2012. He was married to Dwina Murphy, an author and artist.

    The couple had a son together, Robin-John (known as RJ, born 1983).

    Aged 50, Robin Gibb began an affair with his 25-year-old housekeeper, Claire Yang. Eight years later, the affair resulted in the birth of his fourth child, Snow Evelyn Robin Juliet Gibb, born 2008.

  5. Where and when was Robin Gibb born?

    Robin Hugh Gibb was born on December 22, 1949 in Jane Crookall Maternity Home in Douglas, Isle of Man.

    His parents were Barbara Gibb and Hugh Gibb. He was the fraternal twin of Maurice Gibb and was the elder by 35 minutes.

    In 1958, the family emigrated to Australia, with Robin and Maurice aged 9.

More from the Bee Gees

See more More from the Bee Gees

The Bee Gees best songs ever

The 20 greatest Bee Gees songs of all time, ranked

Maurce Gibb

Maurice Gibb facts: Bee Gees singer's wife, children, career and death explained

Barry Gibb

Barry Gibb facts: Bee Gees singer's age, wife, children and career explained

Barry Gibb, 74, and Stephen Gibb, 46, recorded a live jamming session back in March 2020 and streamed the medley for lucky Bee Gees fans.

When Barry Gibb and son Stephen sang incredible acoustic duet of Bee Gees' 'Words' and 'Stayin' Alive'

Barry Gibb

The incredible moment, sees both Robin and Barry Gibb perform lead vocals on 'To Love Somebody' – a song which Barry Gibb historically took the lead on with backing from his brothers.

Bee Gees: When Barry and Robin Gibb sang moving 'To Love Somebody' for first time after Maurice's death

Barry Gibb

Samantha Gibb performs in front of her uncle Barry Gibb in Philadelphia, 2014.

Bee Gees: Maurice Gibb's lookalike daughter sings 'You Win Again' as emotional Barry Gibb watches on

Barry Gibb

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Grab your silk scarves and rekindle some boho spirit as we rank the ten greatest solo songs of music's original witchy woman: Stevie Nicks.

Stevie Nicks' 10 greatest solo songs, ranked

Song Lists

Duran Duran find out who was on the Rio cover

Duran Duran finally discover who the model was on the Rio album cover - and she had no idea

Duran Duran

Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin''

Don't Stop Believin' by Journey: Song meaning, lyrics, covers and more facts revealed

Song Facts

Michael Jackson was once in the running to play Edward Scissorhands in Tim Burton's 1990 movie, Johnny Depp has claimed.

Was Michael Jackson almost Edward Scissorhands? Johnny Depp claims he beat him to the role

Michael Jackson

Courteney Cox got her major breakthrough thanks to Bruce Springsteen.

Courteney Cox brilliantly recreates her Bruce Springsteen 'Dancing In The Dark' video dance

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents