Bee Gees biopic: Ridley Scott gives update on long-awaited movie

Bee Gees and Ridley Scott. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

"The studio changed the footprint. I didn't like it."

Ridley Scott has updated fans on the long-awaited Bee Gees biopic, and it's mixed news for the project that has already been through the Hollywood wringer.

During its time at Paramount Pictures, the film has been attached to several directors, with Kenneth Branagh, Once and Sing Street's John Carney and Hustlers' Lorene Scafaria in the frame before it ended up with Scott.

Scott was believed to be shooting the film next year after suggesting to Film Stories that the John Logan-written script would be his next project after Gladiator II.

He has now told the Kermode & Mayo’s Take podcast that a difference of opinion with the studio has pushed the film back.

“I was right up to the threshold of Bee Gees, and the studio changed the footprint," Scott said of the film, provisionally titled You Should Be Dancing after the 1976 Bee Gees hit.

Bee Gees sing for UNICEF in 1979. Picture: Getty Images

"I didn't like it... they didn't like the deal, so I stepped away. I said, 'Be warned, I’ve got another one ready'."

Apparently that other film is The Dog Stars, which Ridley will start shooting with 20th Century Studios in April 2025.

He said that it's possible work on the Bee Gees film "comes in September", but given all the comings and goings since the project was first announced it doesn't seem to be a date set in stone.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart – Official Trailer

In the earlier days of the project, Robin Gibb's son RJ confirmed that he had spoken to Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek about the possibility of him playing his father.

While it might seem like a leftfield choice, it makes some sort of sense as Malek won his Academy Award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen biopic produced by Graham King, who is also working on the Bee Gees film.

"I have injected Rami's name into conversations," he said. "Nothing is written in stone but I think that would be great."

Bee Gees in Florida. Picture: Getty Images

At the time, RJ also confirmed widespread rumours that Bradley Cooper was being considered to play Barry Gibb.

"Bradley Cooper is a candidate to play Uncle Barry," RJ said. "He has been approached and we'll see."

While the film would be the first major biopic exploring the Bee Gees, they have been the subject of several big screen projects over the years.

The Bee Gees - The brothers’ distinctive singing style

As well as their own Cucumber Castle way back in 1969, there was the flop Beatles movie Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band in 1978 and the In Our Own Time documentary in 2010.

In 2020, Frank Marshall directed the acclaimed The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart documentary.

Marshall was recently announced as the director of an upcoming authorised and definitive Apple Original Films documentary on Fleetwood Mac.