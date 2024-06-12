Barry Gibb facts: Bee Gees singer's age, wife, children and career explained

The Bee Gees' Sir Barry Gibb is one of the world's best-loved and most respected musicians and singer-songwriters of all time.

From his decades of success as a writer for artists such as Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton, to his years of performing and producing hit records with brothers Robin and Maurice in the Bee Gees, Sir Barry Gibb is a true icon of pop music.

But who is his wife and where was he born? Here's all the important facts about the legendary artist.

When did the Bee Gees form? The Bee Gees. Picture: Getty In 1955, Barry Gibb formed the skiffle group The Rattlesnakes, with himself on vocals and guitar, Robin and Maurice on vocals and their friends Paul Frost and Kenny Horrocks also singing. By 1958, when the Gibbs moved home, Frost and Horrocks left the band. The brothers later changed the name to Wee Johnny Hayes and the Blue Cats. Later that year, the Gibbs left the UK for Australia. The band soon changed its name to Bee Gees. Their talent brought them to the attention of DJ Bill Gates (not that one), and it wasn't long before they secured their first record deal.