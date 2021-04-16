8 music landmarks you need to visit in America

The USA is filled to the brim with some of music's most iconic locations from Elvis Presley's mansion to Nashville's Music Row.

There never needs to be much excuse to pack a suitcase and go on a roadtrip across America, but if it fuses with our love for music it's even better.

There are countless historical US landmarks out there that all music lovers should visit, and here is a definitive list of some of the best to tick off your bucket list...

Motown Museum in Detroit, Michigan View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motown Museum (@motownmuseum) What may look like a modest 1950's bungalow is in fact the birthplace of America's Motown Music as we know it. Situated in the heart of Detroit, Michigan, 2648 W. Grand Blvd was founded by a 27-year-old Berry Gordy Jr as home of Motown Records in 1959. The Motown Museum (pictured) is the original home of Motown Records in Detroit. Picture: Getty The modest record label – also known as 'Hitsville USA' – went on to hire over over 450 employees and have a gross income of $20 million, changing the face of music forever. Michael Jackson donated a fedora, glove and $125,000 to the museum in 1988 and and to keep things fresh for their visitors, Motown Museum changes its main gallery exhibit 1-2 times per year.

Elvis Presley's Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee Elvis Presley pictured in front of Graceland, photographed in circa 1957. Picture: Getty One of the most famous addresses in the world, no music lover's trip to the USA would be complete without a visit to Elvis Presley's famous mansion, Graceland. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvis Presley's Graceland (@visitgraceland) Situated in Memphis on 14 acres of land, the impressive 17,500 house was Elvis's place of solace before his untimely death in the property on August 16, 1977. Graceland is one of America's most visited properties, with over 500,000 people visiting The King's home every year.

Strawberry Fields in New York City, New York No music lover's trip to New York would be complete without visiting the memorial to John Lennon in the city's Central Park. Picture: Getty No music lover's trip to New York would be complete without visiting the memorial to John Lennon in the city's Central Park. Named after the song 'Strawberry Fields Forever' written by the Beatle, the tribute was dedicated on what would have been Lennon's 45th birthday, October 9, 1985 by his wife Yoko Ono and Major Ed Koch. Fans of Lennon travel from all over the world to pay homage to the star and the site is often overflowing with flowers and candles. Pictured: Lennon and Ono in 1968. Picture: Getty Fans of Lennon travel from all over the world to pay homage to the star and the site is often overflowing with flowers and candles. On Lennon's birthday and on the anniversary of his death (December 8), people gather to sing Beatles songs and pay tribute to the star, staying late into what is often a very cold New York night.

The French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana Bourbon Street (pictured) and Decatur Street are at the heart of the French Quarter of New Orleans. Picture: Getty A visit to the South's party city, New Orleans, wouldn't be complete without exploring the famous French Quarter. From piano bars and jazz clubs to taverns and music halls, there is a huge variety of live music to satisfy any musical tastebuds. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BB King (@bbkingofficial) Head to the town's infamous Bourbon Street for Cajun and zydeco rhythms and stop off at the Kerry Irish Pub for live celtic and bluegrass hits. House of Blues on Decatur Street is regularly tipped as one of the best live music venues in the city and you can never go far wrong with a visit to B. B. King's famous Blues Club for some famous southern hospitality.

The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California Situated in L.A. Live, an entertainment complex in Downtown Los Angeles next to the famous Staples Centre, lies the Grammy Museum. Picture: The Grammy Museum Situated in L.A. Live, an entertainment complex in downtown Los Angeles next to the famous Staples Centre, lies the world famous Grammy Museum. Home of everything Grammy, the museum has interactive touch-screens, videos and recording booths to musical artifacts including famous hand-written lyrics, records, and audio/video recordings from the history of the Awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAMMY Museum (@grammymuseum) As well as meet-and-greets and behind-the-scenes performances, the Museum regularly holds special exhibits throughout the year. Previous exhibitions have included Say it loud: The Genius of James Brown, Ringo: Peace and Love, The Taylor Swift Experience and most recently Beyond Black - The Style of Amy Winehouse.