8 music landmarks you need to visit in America

16 April 2021, 14:43 | Updated: 16 April 2021, 15:02

From Elvis Presley's home to the heart of country music, here's a list of the best US music landmarks to tick off your bucket list
From Elvis Presley's home to the heart of country music, here's a list of the best US music landmarks to tick off your bucket list. Picture: Getty/Grammy Museum

The USA is filled to the brim with some of music's most iconic locations from Elvis Presley's mansion to Nashville's Music Row.

There never needs to be much excuse to pack a suitcase and go on a roadtrip across America, but if it fuses with our love for music it's even better.

There are countless historical US landmarks out there that all music lovers should visit, and here is a definitive list of some of the best to tick off your bucket list...

  1. Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee

    Music Row is the heart of Nashville's country music scene.
    Music Row is the heart of Nashville's country music scene. Picture: Getty

    If Nashville, Tennessee is considered the home of America's country music, then the city's Music Row is its heart.

    The Music Row area is centered southwest of downtown on 16th and 17th Avenues South, known as Music Square East and West respectively.

    The top sights in Music Row include the famous Grand Ole Opry, The Country Music Hall of Fame and The Johnny Cash Museum and Cafe all centred around numerous country music bars and clubs.

    Keep your eye out for famous singers who live in the city including Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson.

  2. Motown Museum in Detroit, Michigan

    What may look like a modest 1950's bungalow is in fact the birthplace of America's Motown Music as we know it.

    Situated in the heart of Detroit, Michigan, 2648 W. Grand Blvd was founded by a 27-year-old Berry Gordy Jr as home of Motown Records in 1959.

    The Motown Museum (pictured) is the original home of Motown Records in Detroit
    The Motown Museum (pictured) is the original home of Motown Records in Detroit. Picture: Getty

    The modest record label – also known as 'Hitsville USA' – went on to hire over over 450 employees and have a gross income of $20 million, changing the face of music forever.

    Michael Jackson donated a fedora, glove and $125,000 to the museum in 1988 and and to keep things fresh for their visitors, Motown Museum changes its main gallery exhibit 1-2 times per year.

  3. Elvis Presley's Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee

    Elvis Presley pictured in front of Graceland, photographed in circa 1957
    Elvis Presley pictured in front of Graceland, photographed in circa 1957. Picture: Getty

    One of the most famous addresses in the world, no music lover's trip to the USA would be complete without a visit to Elvis Presley's famous mansion, Graceland.

    Situated in Memphis on 14 acres of land, the impressive 17,500 house was Elvis's place of solace before his untimely death in the property on August 16, 1977.

    Graceland is one of America's most visited properties, with over 500,000 people visiting The King's home every year.

  4. Apollo Theatre in New York City, New York

    Situated at 253 West 125th Street (pictured) next to New York City's famous Seventh Avenue, the Apollo Theatre has hosted some the greatest performers of all time.
    Situated at 253 West 125th Street (pictured) just off New York City's famous Seventh Avenue, the Apollo Theatre has hosted some the greatest performers of all time. Picture: Getty

    Situated at 253 West 125th Street just off New York City's famous Seventh Avenue, the Apollo Theatre has hosted some the greatest performers of all time.

    Opened in 1914, the Apollo welcomes an estimated 1.3 million visitors through its doors and is even a designated New York City Landmark.

    Artists who have played at the 1,506 capacity theatre include Bob Marley and the Wailers, James Brown, Patti LaBelle, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin.

    The Apollo was also famously the location of a free performance by Michael Jackson for his fans in 2002, his last ever on-stage performance before his death.

  5. Strawberry Fields in New York City, New York

    No music lover's trip to New York would be complete without visiting the memorial to John Lennon in the city's Central Park.
    No music lover's trip to New York would be complete without visiting the memorial to John Lennon in the city's Central Park. Picture: Getty

    No music lover's trip to New York would be complete without visiting the memorial to John Lennon in the city's Central Park.

    Named after the song 'Strawberry Fields Forever' written by the Beatle, the tribute was dedicated on what would have been Lennon's 45th birthday, October 9, 1985 by his wife Yoko Ono and Major Ed Koch.

    Fans of Lennon travel from all over the world to pay homage to the star and the site is often overflowing with flowers and candles. Pictured: Lennon and Ono in 1968
    Fans of Lennon travel from all over the world to pay homage to the star and the site is often overflowing with flowers and candles. Pictured: Lennon and Ono in 1968. Picture: Getty

    Fans of Lennon travel from all over the world to pay homage to the star and the site is often overflowing with flowers and candles.

    On Lennon's birthday and on the anniversary of his death (December 8), people gather to sing Beatles songs and pay tribute to the star, staying late into what is often a very cold New York night.

  6. The French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana

    Bourbon Street (pictured) and Decatur Street are at the heart of the French Quarter of New Orleans.
    Bourbon Street (pictured) and Decatur Street are at the heart of the French Quarter of New Orleans. Picture: Getty

    A visit to the South's party city, New Orleans, wouldn't be complete without exploring the famous French Quarter.

    From piano bars and jazz clubs to taverns and music halls, there is a huge variety of live music to satisfy any musical tastebuds.

    Head to the town's infamous Bourbon Street for Cajun and zydeco rhythms and stop off at the Kerry Irish Pub for live celtic and bluegrass hits.

    House of Blues on Decatur Street is regularly tipped as one of the best live music venues in the city and you can never go far wrong with a visit to B. B. King's famous Blues Club for some famous southern hospitality.

  7. The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California

    Situated in L.A. Live, an entertainment complex in Downtown Los Angeles next to the famous Staples Centre, lies the Grammy Museum.
    Situated in L.A. Live, an entertainment complex in Downtown Los Angeles next to the famous Staples Centre, lies the Grammy Museum. Picture: The Grammy Museum

    Situated in L.A. Live, an entertainment complex in downtown Los Angeles next to the famous Staples Centre, lies the world famous Grammy Museum.

    Home of everything Grammy, the museum has interactive touch-screens, videos and recording booths to musical artifacts including famous hand-written lyrics, records, and audio/video recordings from the history of the Awards.

    As well as meet-and-greets and behind-the-scenes performances, the Museum regularly holds special exhibits throughout the year.

    Previous exhibitions have included Say it loud: The Genius of James Brown, Ringo: Peace and Love, The Taylor Swift Experience and most recently Beyond Black - The Style of Amy Winehouse.

  8. Prince's Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota

    Described as "an active museum, state-of-the-art recording studio, and concert venue", Prince reportedly always wanted his home to be opened to the public.
    Described as "an active museum, state-of-the-art recording studio, and concert venue", Prince reportedly always wanted his home to be opened to the public. Picture: Paisley Park

    The star's home, studio and sanctuary for 30 years, Paisley Park is a mecca for all things Prince.

    A visitor centre since 2016, fans can attend tours, concerts, and events at the famous property and experience for themselves where some of Prince's most famous songs were written and produced.

    Described as "an active museum, state-of-the-art recording studio, and concert venue", Prince reportedly always wanted his home to be opened to the public.

    In a statement Paisley Park said the star "envisioned a place of love and peace, where there aren’t any rules or limitations for creativity."

Feeling inspired to visit one of America's top music landmarks, or perhaps you want to book a long awaited trip somewhere special?

Find out more about the new Aer Lingus routes from Manchester to Barbados, Orlando and New York here.

Plus, there's a chance to win a trip for two to Barbados here.

Latest Lifestyle News

See more Latest Lifestyle News

We can tell if you're Northern or Southern just from these questions

QUIZ: We can tell if you're Northern or Southern just from these questions

Quizzes

The 73-year love story of Prince Philip and Her Majesty The Queen is one that will be remembered forever. Pictured left, in 1947 and right, in 2007.

When the Queen met Prince Philip: A royal love story in their own words

Royals

Which singer would be your best friend? These 8 questions have the answer

QUIZ: Which singer would be your best friend? These 8 questions have the answer

Quizzes

Matt Sorum and his wife Ace Harper

Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum is to become a first-time father at 60

Music

What decade did you go to school?

QUIZ: Can we guess what decade you went to school?

Quizzes

More on Smooth

Duran Duran

Duran Duran's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Duran Duran

Filmed at a recording studio in 1990, George Michael explains the step-by-step process of how he records the music and what goes into making a track.

George Michael gives a tutorial on how to write a song in fascinating video from 1990

George Michael

Bee Gees (L to R) Robin, Barry and Maurice Gibb are renowned as one of the most successful singer-songwriting groups of the 20th century.

Bee Gees facts: Gibb brothers' wives, nationality, band name meaning and more revealed

Bee Gees

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael

According to successful record producer Gary Barlow you only need one thing to write good music – and it's surprisingly simple.

Gary Barlow shares the secret to writing good music – and it’s surprisingly simple

Take That

John Travolta shares tribute to late son Jett on social media

John Travolta shares moving tribute to late son Jett on his 29th birthday

TV & Film