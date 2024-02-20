Brian Eno announces groundbreaking new documentary 'Eno' alongside accompanying soundtrack

Brian Eno is releasing a groundbreaking, AI-assisted documentary alongside an original soundtrack.

By Thomas Edward

"Picasso once said: 'Inspiration exists, but it has to find you working'.

"I don’t wait to be inspired: I start working and (if I'm lucky) I become 'inspired'," said Brian Eno. "And if I'm not lucky I keep at it until my luck changes. I'm obstinate and confident that I will get somewhere in the end if I keep at it."

Now, we're about to see in new, definitive detail the creative process behind one of electronic music's most ambitious pioneers.

And in typical Brian Eno fashion, the documentary titled simply Eno will be in of itself a groundbreaking documentary, using AI to randomise the layout of each scene, becoming a new experience each time it's being watched.

The Eno documentary - helmed by Gary Hustwit - premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and will get its UK premiere on 20th April at the Barbican in London.

Made from hundreds of hours of video footage, interviews, and his music, Eno will explore the ambient artist's ideas and music, offering an intimate insight into one of the 20th century's most ingenious minds.

To coincide with the documentary, Brian Eno will release a career-spanning, 17-song soundtrack album featuring three previously unreleased songs.

The soundtrack will feature "work from early solo outings, acclaimed collaborations with the likes of David Byrne, John Cale, Cluster and more recently, Fred again... all the way through to music from his latest album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, and his 2022 appearance at the Acropolis in Athens with brother Roger."

As a producer, Eno has helped to reinvent the careers and sound of music's most influential stars such as David Bowie, Coldplay, Talking Heads, and U2.

He even embarked on his first-ever tour in 2023, performing at London's Royal Festival Hall as part of his Ships Across Europe tour with the Baltic Sea Philharmonic.

The official soundtrack to the 2024 documentary film will be released by UMR on April 19th.

Those that pre-order the soundtrack will get exclusive access to the UK premiere at the Barbican, where Brian Eno will partake in a post-film talk with filmmakers Gary Hustwit and Brendan Dawes.

Ticket sales commence on 22nd February 2024. Click here to submit your email address for entry.

After initially collaborating in 2017, when Eno created an original score for Hustwit's film Rams, the director signed on to make a documentary about Eno himself.

"Much of Brian's career has been about enabling creativity in himself and others, through his role as a producer but also through his collaborations on projects like the Oblique Strategies cards or the music app Bloom," said Hustwit.

"I think of Eno as an art film about creativity, with the output of Brian’s 50-year career as its raw material."

"What I’m trying to do is to create a cinematic experience that’s as innovative as Brian’s approach to music and art."