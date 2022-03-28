Carrie Underwood just brought out her mum on stage for a beautiful duet in Las Vegas

28 March 2022, 12:23

By Mayer Nissim

Carrie Underwood's mum Carole wows the crowd in Las Vegas by performing with her famous daughter.

Carrie Underwood has a fine history of performing excellent duets.

She's sung with everyone from Brad Paisley, Randy Travis, Dolly Parton, John Legend, Ludacris, Tony Bennett, David Bisbal and Jason Aldean, among others.

Carrie was even asked by Priscilla Presley to perform a duet with Elvis, adding her vocals to the King's version of 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'.

She may have just topped even that with her latest duet, when she brought out her mum Carole to perform with her on stage in Las Vegas during her Reflection residency on Saturday night (Match 26).

Watch the lovely moment below:

Carrie and Carole joined forces on 'All-American Girl', Carrie's 2007 chart-topper that appeared on her second album Carnival Ride.

Before performing the song, Carrie asked her mum: "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?"

Carole replied to the audience: "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood. Picture: Alamy

After the concert, Carrie shared some incredible photographs of the magical moment on her Instagram feed, explaining how crucial her mother's encouragement was to her career.

"'If you wanna go, I’ll take you'. These might have been the most pivotal words anyone has ever spoken to me," Carrie said.

"I was busy talking myself out of trying out for American Idol and my mom said these words…the rest is history.

"Tonight, I got to sing with her on stage in front of the most incredible crowd in #LasVegas ❤️ Life sure is amazing! Thanks, Mom, for everything!"

Earlier this month, Carrie released her new single 'Ghost Story'.

The song is the lead single from her upcoming ninth studio album, the follow-up to 2021's gospel album My Savior.

