Darius Rucker announces UK and Ireland tour for 2024 - tickets and dates revealed

Darius Rucker. Picture: Darius Rucker

By Tom Eames

Darius Rucker has announced a 2024 UK and Ireland tour, with dates coming in London, Manchester, Newcastle, Leeds, Dublin, Belfast and more.

The 'Wagon Wheel' singer's Starting Fires UK & Ireland tour will start on April 27, 2024 in Manchester.

Darius Rucker has been performing all over America this past year as part of his Starting Fires tour, and he has now confirmed that he will be coming to Europe.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (September 15) at 10am from here.

Darius Rucker's UK 2024 tour. Picture: Darius Rucker

Darius previously performed a brilliant headlining set as part of C2C Festival 2022. On his new tour, he will be performing his classic hits including ‘Wagon Wheel’, ‘Come Back Song’ and ‘For the First Time’.

He is also set to release a brand new album inspired by his mother, Carolyn's Boy, on October 6, 2023.

The full dates are: