Kenny Chesney announces new album Born, and shares first single

Kenny Chesney's new album. Picture: Kenny Chesney/Getty

By Tom Eames

Country music sensation Kenny Chesney is gearing up to make a triumphant return to the music scene with his highly anticipated album, Born, set to release on March 29, 2024.

The four-time CMA Entertainer of the Year award winner, known for his chart-topping hits and energetic performances, has given fans a sneak peek into the essence of the upcoming album.

While details about the full tracklisting remain under wraps, Kenny Chesney has shared insights into the title track, Born. Describing it as a composition filled with heart and soul, he emphasized its profound exploration of life's journey.

In a statement, Chesney expressed, “It’s a lyric that throws out all the options, never tells you what to do and throws out the one existential truth no matter what you choose: ‘One thing’s for certain, we’ve all been living since the day we were born.’”

Breaking from the norm of keeping album details tightly sealed until completion, Chesney acknowledged the uniqueness of the project.

He revealed that the recording process, songwriting, and song selection have all followed unconventional paths. Chesney stated, “Normally, we wait until it’s all figured out, the T’s are crossed, the I’s are dotted.

"But everything about this record’s been different – from how much time we’ve spent, the different ways we recorded and wrote and found songs – so why not let the fans know as we’re finishing up? We make this music for them, so, here you go.”

The album boasts a stellar lineup of musicians, featuring Chesney's on-tour bandmates, including drummer Nick Buda, guitarist Kenny Greenberg, and multi-instrumentalist Danny Rader. Longtime co-producer Buddy Cannon is also on board, along with acclaimed musicians like Pat Buchanan, Chad Cromwell, Dan Dugmore, Michael Rojas, and Dan Tyminski, contributing their talents to the project.

Taking a deliberate three-year hiatus between the release of Born and his previous album, Here and Now, Chesney shares that the break allowed him to curate songs that continue to narrate the unfolding story of life.

Kenny Chesney performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

The lead single from the album, 'Take Her Home', has already made its mark on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, currently holding the 27th spot. A testament to Chesney's enduring popularity, the Tennessee native has sent an impressive 32 radio singles to the pinnacle of the country music charts throughout his illustrious career.

Fans can anticipate the release of Born just a month before Kenny Chesney kicks off his highly anticipated 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour. Launching on April 23 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the tour will feature 23 stadium shows, promising an unforgettable live experience for Chesney's dedicated fan base.

As the countdown to the album release and tour begins, Kenny Chesney enthusiasts have much to look forward to in the coming months.