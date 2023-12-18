Willie Nelson & Family – watch the trailer for the new documentary series on the country icon

Willie Nelson & Family – Official Trailer for the documentary series

By Mayer Nissim

The four-parter takes a close look at the highs and lows of the outlaw country superstar.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Country music is full of fascinating life stories, and Willie Nelson's is very much up there with the most interesting.

And for fans wanting the inside look at the many highs and lows of the country icon, there's a brand new documentary coming very soon.

The Paramount+ documentary will screen as a four-part series, and will launch on December 21, just a few days away.

A full-length trailer for the film has been released, which you can watch at the top of the page.

Willie Nelson & Family is executive produced by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and directed by Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman.

Willie Nelson on stage in 1975. Picture: Getty Images

"Willie's music formed the soundtrack of my youth, said Sheridan. "His songwriting helped shape me as a storyteller

"Willie is a national treasure, and his story will serve as inspiration for all those seeking their own path that leads away from the clouds of compromise.

"Willie has opened his life to us — warts and all — to serve as a beacon to overcoming failure, realising dreams, and keeping your compass once the dream is achieved."

Willie Nelson at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

As well as a wide-ranging interview with Willie himself, the film includes conversations with some of the biggest names in country music.

That includes the likes of Kenny Chesney, Sheryl Crow, Brenda Lee and Dolly Parton.

Nelson turned 90 years old earlier this year and released Bluegrass – his 74th studio album – a few months ago.