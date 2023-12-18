Willie Nelson & Family – watch the trailer for the new documentary series on the country icon

18 December 2023, 12:55

Willie Nelson & Family – Official Trailer for the documentary series

By Mayer Nissim

The four-parter takes a close look at the highs and lows of the outlaw country superstar.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Country music is full of fascinating life stories, and Willie Nelson's is very much up there with the most interesting.

And for fans wanting the inside look at the many highs and lows of the country icon, there's a brand new documentary coming very soon.

The Paramount+ documentary will screen as a four-part series, and will launch on December 21, just a few days away.

A full-length trailer for the film has been released, which you can watch at the top of the page.

Willie Nelson & Family is executive produced by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and directed by Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman.

Willie Nelson on stage in 1975
Willie Nelson on stage in 1975. Picture: Getty Images

"Willie's music formed the soundtrack of my youth, said Sheridan. "His songwriting helped shape me as a storyteller

"Willie is a national treasure, and his story will serve as inspiration for all those seeking their own path that leads away from the clouds of compromise.

"Willie has opened his life to us — warts and all — to serve as a beacon to overcoming failure, realising dreams, and keeping your compass once the dream is achieved."

Willie Nelson at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023
Willie Nelson at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

As well as a wide-ranging interview with Willie himself, the film includes conversations with some of the biggest names in country music.

That includes the likes of Kenny Chesney, Sheryl Crow, Brenda Lee and Dolly Parton.

Nelson turned 90 years old earlier this year and released Bluegrass – his 74th studio album – a few months ago.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Country Christmas songs

The 20 greatest country Christmas songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Luke Combs

Luke Combs "feels sick to my stomach" after he sues fan for $250,000

Costner has been playing gigs with his band Kevin Costner & Modern West since 2007, and the ensemble has released an incredible four studio albums in that time.

Kevin Costner the country music star: Listen to The Bodyguard actor's amazing singing voice

TV & Film

'Little Miss Dynamite' Brenda Lee celebrated her recent chart success with a rockin' performance of her 1958 Christmas song 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree'.

Brenda Lee, 78, rocks out with Christmas chart-topper 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree'

Music

Bobby Helms recorded one of the biggest Christmas hits

The Story of... 'Jingle Bell Rock' by Bobby Helms

Song Facts

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Last Christmas features the music of George Michael and Wham!

Last Christmas movie: The poignant George Michael moment that made us very emotional

George Michael

Cher teases Mamma Mia 3

Mamma Mia 3: Did Cher just hint at the long-awaited ABBA musical sequel?

Cher

Chris Rea - Driving Home for Christmas

The Story Of... 'Driving Home for Christmas' by Chris Rea

Song Facts

Barry Gibb and Linda Gibb (formerly Gray) have been married for fifty years after meeting on the set of Top of The Pops and marrying in 1970. Pictured in 1983.

When Barry Gibb made rare appearance with wife Linda to sing 'Silent Night' with their kids on TV special

Bee Gees

The younger brother of Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb would often sing with his siblings, but also had a successful singing career of his own. Pictured in New York in 1981

When Andy Gibb sang 'White Christmas' in 1981 and it was sensational

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents