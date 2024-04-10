Bridget Jones 4 is officially happening with Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant, but no Colin Firth (yet)

10 April 2024, 11:03

Bridget Jones 4 is coming
Bridget Jones 4 is coming. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Bridget Jones is set to grace the silver screen once again in the much-anticipated film, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy.

Fans of the beloved franchise can mark their calendars for a romantic release on Valentine’s Day 2025 in the United States, with anticipation building for an announcement of the UK release date.

Adapted from the novel published in 2013, the film invites audiences to re-engage with a more mature Bridget, now in her 50s, navigating the complexities of motherhood and widowhood.

The sad demise of Mark Darcy, portrayed by Colin Firth in the previous instalments, sets the stage for a story with emotional depth and the quintessential Bridget Jones charm.

The ensemble cast sees the return of Renee Zellweger, embodying the titular character, while Hugh Grant reprises his role as the irresistibly roguish Daniel Cleaver, absent from the third film but ever-present in the hearts of the series’ aficionados.

Hugh Grant congratulates Renée Zellweger at the Baftas with Bridget Jones' Diary line

Emma Thompson, who brought to life Bridget’s obstetrician with a blend of wit and weariness, also rejoins the cast, promising another stellar performance.

The film is heightened by the introduction of new characters, including the acclaimed Chiwetel Ejiofor and the up-and-coming Leo Woodall (One Day), rumoured to be Bridget’s latest romantic venture, adding a fresh dynamic to her ever-evolving love life.

At the helm of the script is Helen Fielding, the British author whose vision birthed the Bridget Jones legacy. Fielding’s decision to write Mark Darcy out of the narrative was a bold move, aimed at preserving Bridget’s relatable essence, steering clear of the “smug married” territory that Bridget herself lamented.

With a blend of familiar faces and new talent, “Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy” promises to be a celebration of life’s unexpected twists and the enduring allure of finding love and laughter in the most unforeseen places.

