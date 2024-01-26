Calista Flockhart responds to husband Harrison Ford's tribute with an emotional statement of her own

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's beautiful love story

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The actor known for his role in Indiana Jones became emotional while expressing gratitude to his wife.

Calista Flockhart teared up when her husband Harrison Ford gave a moving speech to his wife at the Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, and has now responded with a tribute of her own.

The Star Wars actor, 81, was on stage to receive his Career Achievement Award on January 14, when he thanked his wife of 14 years in his emotional acceptance speech.

"I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support," the Indiana Jones star said, "And I need a lot of support."

However, being the supportive spouse is not a one-sided affair, as 59-year-old Calista disclosed that she also relies on her husband.

At the premiere of her latest TV series, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, on Tuesday, Calista responded to Harrison's heartfelt remarks about their marriage.

As she walked the red carpet, a reporter asked her about her husband and how he supports her.

Calista shared with PEOPLE that Harrison does in "so many ways," emphasising, "He supports me a lot. It's a mutual thing."

The famed actor Harrison Ford stepped out with Ally McBeal star Calista Flockhart after meeting at the Golden Globes back in 2002.

At the time, Calista was still starring in Ally McBeal, one of the most popular TV comedy dramas of the 1990s. The series ended in May 2002, just a few months after first meeting Harrison.

Due to the actors' age gap - Harrison is 22 years older than Calista - their relationship was a headline-grabber in the early-2000s, with tabloids doubting they would last a couple.

But fast-forward over two decades later, and the couple are still going strong, and are often seeing together at various events and film premieres, proving their doubters wrong.

The pair's latest public conversation about their relationship comes just a few months after the pair attended the various premieres of Harrison's final outing as Indiana Jones in The Dial of Destiny.

"My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I'm grateful," Harrison said at the Cannes Film Festival.

Turning to Calista, he said: "I love you too. You've given my life purpose and meaning and I'm grateful for that, so grateful."