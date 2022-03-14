Dancing on Ice: Brendan Cole tears up dedicating skate to wife Zoe and late father

By Tom Eames

Brendan Cole had one of the most emotional moments of Dancing on Ice this year on Sunday's live show (March 13).

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Brendan Cole took to the ice in last night's semi-final alongside partner Vanessa Bauer.

Brendan was tasked with performing a routine alongside a song that meant something special to him, and he selected Elvis Costello's cover of the ballad 'She'.

He dedicated the dance to both his wife Zoe and his late father Eddie.

Explaining the song's significance, Brendan said: "On our wedding day, we had some friends who were part of a musical group called Blake, who offered to sing us a few songs at our reception.

"Unbeknownst to us, they opened with 'She', and sung it directly to my wife. And, as it turned out, it was actually my father's favourite song.

Brendan Cole speaks about his wife and father on Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV/Alamy

"The reason that particular song is so important for me, is my dad couldn't be at our wedding because he was ill, and he passed away four months later.

"The moment the fellas started to sing, it was almost like everything stood still, and Dad was somehow able to still be at the wedding. It was a very surreal and beautiful moment, and one that Zoe and I will always hold very dear."

Brendan Cole and wife Zoe Hobbs in 2014. Picture: Getty

Praising his wife, Brendan added: "My amazing wife, she's my best friend, she always has been. She is there for me, 100%, and allows me to follow my dreams, to create our family life.

"I would like this performance to be perfect for so many reasons. This is a dedication to my best friend."

Brendan sailed through to this year's Dancing on Ice final after a near-perfect score from the judges and viewers' votes. He will battle it out in the final with Kimberley Wyatt and Regan Gascoigne.