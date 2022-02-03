Exclusive

Dirty Dancing The Musical: Meet the real-life Johnny and Baby and how Patrick Swayze inspired them

3 February 2022, 15:36

Dirty Dancing: The Musical
Dirty Dancing: The Musical. Picture: Getty/Smooth/Lions Gate/Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage

By Tom Eames

Dirty Dancing has a special place in our hearts, and fans can now enjoy the classic Patrick Swayze film in a fantastic new musical tour.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2022, Dirty Dancing returns this year as Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage - a super-fun stage adaptation of the iconic movie.

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage features hit songs from the movie including ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Hey! Baby’, ‘Do You Love Me?’, 'She's Like the Wind' and of course, ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’.

Having originally opened back in 2006, the musical has returned to London's West End at the Dominion Theatre until April 16, before continuing on tour throughout the UK until the end of May.

This year's production sees returning cast members Michael O'Reilly as Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) and Kira Malou as Frances 'Baby' Houseman (Jennifer Grey).

Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage
Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage. Picture: Smooth/Lions Gate/Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage
Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage
Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage. Picture: Smooth/Lions Gate/Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage

Michael and Kira are an item in real life, and the couple make their West End debuts in the show, which is a must-see for all fans of the original film.

Smooth Radio's Paul Phear caught up with Michael and Kira about the show, and they revealed that they had very different entry points to the classic movie.

"My mum was a big fan of the film, and I actually remember it being on in our house when I was younger," Kira told us. "And my mum would close my eyes during the more raunchy parts of it.

"But I rediscovered it when I was 17 years old, and I would just watch it, and rewind it, and play it again. So I was pretty obsessed as a teenager. And I’m rediscovering it again by doing the shows.

Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage
Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage. Picture: Smooth/Lions Gate/Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage
Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage
Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage. Picture: Smooth/Lions Gate/Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage

Michael said: "It wasn’t until I was 21, when I was in the audition room for this. We were doing the scene, and I was trying to get the correct feel. And [the director] goes, 'Michael, for this, we just kind of want to get the atmosphere of the film. It’s really important to get that relationship. Do you understand?'

"And I was like, 'Of course. I know exactly what you’re saying.' And I had never seen it before. So the first time I watched it was that night. After the audition, I ran home. I watched it. I was like, 'Oh, no. I get what he means now!'"

Michael also spoke of his love for Patrick Swayze, saying: "He grew up dancing. He did a lot of ballet in Texas. I think that Patrick is one of those few people that has the ability to make anything look cool. You know, he’s so captivating.

"When you watch him in films or see him on telly – he had an amazing career. Everything he did had so much passion and so much soul."

Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage
Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage. Picture: Smooth/Lions Gate/Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage

On what it's like to work so closely together as a couple, Kira said: "Yes, it’s really special. I find it special!"

Michael added: "Yeah, it’s lovely. We met when we did the tour in 2018, and our first kind of experience together was touring, and living together in the day, and doing the shows at night. We were pretty inseparable for those first 12 months.

"And afterwards, we’ve been apart. We’ve worked in different countries. We’ve locked down in different places. So to be back together, doing the show, is really special."

Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage plays at London's West End at the Dominion Theatre until April 16, before continuing on tour throughout the UK until the end of May. Full ticket details can be found here.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Romcoms

The 30 greatest romcom movies ever, ranked in order of guilty pleasure romantic bliss
Peter Andre in Grease

Grease: Peter Andre will play Vince Fontaine in new West End production

Music

Grease is getting a TV prequel

Grease is getting an official prequel TV series about the Pink Ladies
The Masked Singer UK 2022 series 3 odds and guesses

The Masked Singer odds: Who are the most likely celebrities behind the masks?

The Masked Singer

Aidan Turner, Tom Hiddleston, James Norton and Idris Elba have been linked with James Bond

Next James Bond odds: Who is the favourite actor to replace Daniel Craig?

James Bond

More on Smooth

1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Song Lists

Tim McGraw performs 'Tiny Dancer'

Tim McGraw sings incredible impromptu cover of Elton John's 'Tiny Dancer' on live TV

Country

Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran

Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton

Fleetwood Mac released Rumours in 1977

'Rumours': How Fleetwood Mac created a masterpiece despite heartbreaking splits and fights

Fleetwood Mac

Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Brian May, Paul McCartney, Cliff Richard and Tom Jones were just some of the legends who performed for the Queen

Remembering The Queen's incredible Golden Jubilee 'Party at the Palace' concert 20 years on

Music

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed
Who is Yoko Ono? All the key facts about the multimedia artists

Yoko Ono facts: Artist's age, children and relationship with John Lennon revealed
Prince Edward in 2017

Prince Edward facts: Earl of Wessex's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed