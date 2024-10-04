Otis Redding biopic: Otis & Zelma cast, release date, plot and soundtrack revealed

Otis Redding is the latest music legend to have a film in the works.

Titled Otis & Zelma, the forthcoming Otis Redding biopic will explore the late soul icon’s life and his 10-year relationship with Zelma Redding.

It's been announced that John Boyega and Danielle Deadwyler will portray the couple in the film, which has been given the full support of Otis' widow Zelma, and the Otis Redding estate.

Channing Godfrey Peoples (Miss Juneteenth) is directing the biopic, with a screenplay written by screenwriter and actor Donnetta Lavinia Grays.

Here's everything we know so far.

Everything we know about the forthcoming Otis Redding film
Everything we know about the forthcoming Otis Redding film. Picture: Getty

Who has been cast in the Otis Redding biopic?

We know that John Boyega has been cast as the lead in Otis & Zelma and will portray the '(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay' singer.

Starring alongside him is Danielle Deadwyler as Otis' widow Zelma Redding.

No other Otis & Zelma cast members have been announced just yet.

When will Otis & Zelma be released?

Unfortunately, a release date for the Otis Redding biopic has not yet been announced – but we'll keep our eyes peeled for any updates.

Titled Otis & Zelma, the forthcoming Otis Redding biopic will explore the late soul icon’s life and his 10-year relationship with Zelma Redding. Picture: Getty

Will Otis Redding's music feature in the biopic?

Variety has reported that Otis & Zelma will be a 'music-based film', so we can expect to hear some of Otis Redding's biggest songs in the biopic.

The soul icon's biggest hits include '(Sittin' on the) Dock of the Bay', 'Try a Little Tenderness', 'These Arms of Mine', and 'Hard to Handle' – hopefully, we'll get to hear some of them in the biopic.

What will Otis Redding's biopic be about?

Otis & Zelma will chronicle Otis Redding's life, including "the 10 short years Otis and Zelma had together" and "their eternal love story after his passing".

“Zelma’s resilience and determination to preserve his musical legacy for the last 56 years fuels her, just as much as Otis’ love for Zelma fueled him," a synopsis reads.

Both Zelma Redding and the Otis Redding estate have given their full support to the biopic.

