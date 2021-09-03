Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Adam Peaty's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Adam Peaty's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Adam Peaty's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed. Picture: Getty
Strictly Come Dancing is returning to our screens later this year and there’s a new line-up of all-star contestants. So, who is Adam Peaty MBE?

Strictly Come Dancing is making its way back to Saturday nights for its 19th season and is expected to air in autumn 2021.

Adam Peaty MBE has been confirmed as a contestant for this year’s dance show. Here’s everything you need to know about the swimmer and Olympic athlete.

  1. Who is Adam Peaty MBE?

    Adam Peaty MBE is a professional swimmer who has represented Great Britain at the Olympics.

    Adam attended the Rio 2016 Olympics and won a gold medal - he managed to keep hold of it when he returned to the Tokyo 2020 games to compete in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke.

    In total, he has won three gold and two silver Olympic medals and is an eight-time World Champion, a sixteen-time European Champion and a three-time Commonwealth Champion.

    He holds the world record in 50 metre and 100 metre breaststroke events and was awarded an MBE in 2017 for services to swimming.

    As he prepares for Strictly Come Dancing, he said: “I’m really looking forward to doing something totally different and challenging myself away from the pool. I’m hoping my competitive nature is going to compensate for my dancing abilities!”

  2. How old is Adam Peaty MBE?

    Adam was born on December 28, 1994 which makes him 26-years-old as of 2021. He was born in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire.

    He will turn 27-years-old at the end of this year.

  3. Is Adam Peaty MBE in a relationship and does he have any children?

    Adam is in a long term relationship with 23-year-old artist Eiri Munro. The young couple have a baby together, his name is George-Anderson Adetola Peaty and he was born in September 2020.

    Posting on Instagram, Eiri shared a sweet message of support for Adam while he was competing in Tokyo.

    The post reads: “Whose excited to watch Adam swim!?!? I am so so SO PROUD of him. I wish I could be there to support and celebrate these monumental life moments with my boo, I just have to hope he feels all the love we’re sending from the other side of the world.

    “We’ll be watching from the comfort of our sofa at 3am in the morning - or rather the edge of the sofa!”

  4. How tall is Adam Peaty MBE?

    Adam Peaty is thought to stand at around 6 foot 2 (187cm).

