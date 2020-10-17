Who is Bill Bailey? Comedian's age, partner, career and more revealed
17 October 2020, 13:00
The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens later this year. But who is contestant Bill Bailey?
Comedian, actor and musician Bill Bailey is taking to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor in 2020.
Here's everything you need to know about the talented star:
-
Who is Bill Bailey?
Bill Bailey is best known for his work on TV shows acting on QI and Black Books and as a comedian on Never Mind the Buzzcocks.
The actor from Bath, Somerset is also a talented musician and is known for playing a variety of instruments at his stand-up gigs.
Bill was named by The Observer as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy in 2003, 2007, and again in 2010. He was also voted the seventh greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-Ups.
-
How old is Bill Bailey?
Bill Bailey was born on January 13, 1965.
He celebrated his 55th birthday in 2020.
-
Where is Bill Bailey from?
Bill Bailey was born in Bath, Somerset.
He was raised in Keynsham, a town between Bath and Bristol in the West of England.
His father was a medical practitioner, while his mother was a hospital ward sister.
-
Is Bill Bailey married?
Bill Bailey lives in Hammersmith with his wife Kristin.
They couple married in 1998, and they live with their son Dax, who was born in 2003.