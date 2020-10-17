Strictly Come Dancing 2020: JJ Chalmers' age, wife, disability and height revealed

Who is JJ Chalmers and what is his disability?

JJ Chalmers is a TV presenter, public speaker and Invictus Games medallist from Scotland.

He was injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan in 2011, while serving as a Royal Marine.

While serving as a Royal Marine reservist, he was based in Helmand, Afghanistan with 42 Commando.

In May 2011, he suffered serious injuries in an IED blast. He had facial injuries, lost two fingers and his right elbow disintegrated.

Despite this, he remained in the Royal Marines during his rehab until 2016.

In 2014, JJ was a medallist in non-amputee cycling for Britain at the Invictus Games, launched by Prince Harry.

He received a gold medal for the Men's IRecB1 Recumbent Circuit Race, as part of a British trio. He also won a bronze in the 1-mile time trial, and a bronze medal in the 4 × 100m mixed relay race.

He has since worked as a TV presenter, including Channel 4's coverage of the Invictus Games and the Paralympics.