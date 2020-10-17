Strictly Come Dancing 2020: JJ Chalmers' age, wife, disability and height revealed

17 October 2020, 13:30

JJ Chalmers is in Strictly Come Dancing for 2020
JJ Chalmers is in Strictly Come Dancing for 2020. Picture: BBC

By Tom Eames

The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens later this year. But who is contestant JJ Chalmers?

The 18th series of the award-winning entertainment show will put the sparkle back into Saturday and Sunday nights this autumn... but who is JJ Chalmers?

Here's everything you need to know about the Scottish star as he takes part in Strictly:

  1. Who is JJ Chalmers and what is his disability?

    JJ Chalmers is a TV presenter, public speaker and Invictus Games medallist from Scotland.

    He was injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan in 2011, while serving as a Royal Marine.

    While serving as a Royal Marine reservist, he was based in Helmand, Afghanistan with 42 Commando.

    In May 2011, he suffered serious injuries in an IED blast. He had facial injuries, lost two fingers and his right elbow disintegrated.

    Despite this, he remained in the Royal Marines during his rehab until 2016.

    In 2014, JJ was a medallist in non-amputee cycling for Britain at the Invictus Games, launched by Prince Harry.

    He received a gold medal for the Men's IRecB1 Recumbent Circuit Race, as part of a British trio. He also won a bronze in the 1-mile time trial, and a bronze medal in the 4 × 100m mixed relay race.

    He has since worked as a TV presenter, including Channel 4's coverage of the Invictus Games and the Paralympics.

  2. How old is JJ Chalmers?

    JJ Chalmers was born on December 20, 1986. He celebrates his 34th birthday during Strictly 2020.

  3. Is JJ Chalmers married and does he have children?

    JJ Chalmers is married to his partner Kornelia Chitursko. They tied the knot in 2015.

    They have a four-year-old daughter together, Hayley.

  4. How tall is JJ Chalmers?

    JJ Chalmers is thought to stand at around 5ft 8in.

