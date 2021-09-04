Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Judi Love's age, partner, children, career and more facts revealed

Who is Judi Love?

Judi Love is a well known comedian, she does stand-up and also produces online comedy sketches. Judi is also a well-known TV presenter and is best known for her work as a panellist on daytime talk show Loose Women.

Judi said that being part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is something that she “could have only dreamed of doing”.

“I think I am still in shock that I will be part of this amazing show. I’ve watched it for many years and admired the phenomenal abilities of these dancers and celebrities that have taken part and dedicated themselves to learning a new craft,” Judi said to the show.

“I’m truly looking forward to pushing myself in something that I could have only dreamed of doing and now it’s actually coming true!! I can’t lie I’m soooo nervous but excited at the same time!!”