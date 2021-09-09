Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Matilda ‘Tilly’ Ramsay age, partner, career and more facts revealed

9 September 2021, 10:16

Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen USA
Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen USA. Picture: Getty
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Strictly Come Dancing is returning to our screens later this year and there’s a new line-up of all-star contestants. So, who is Matilda ‘Tilly’ Ramsay?

Strictly Come Dancing is making its way back to Saturday nights for its 19th season and is expected to air in autumn 2021.

Tilly Ramsay has been confirmed as a contestant for this year’s dance show. Here’s everything you need to know about the young chef and TV presenter.

  1. Who is Tilly Ramsay?

    Tilly is best known for being one of the children of TV chef Gordon Ramsay. Tilly has followed in her dad’s footsteps and is also a chef and TV personality. Tilly is also a social media influencer and regularly makes content with Gordon.

    Read more: Strictly's Kevin Clifton and Steps singer Faye Tozer star in Singin' in the Rain on stage - how to get tickets

    Speaking to Strictly Come Dancing, Tilly mentioned that the dance show will be her “biggest adventure” yet and will put her “heart and soul” into learning the routines each week.

    “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet,” Tilly explained.

    “I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”

  2. How old is Tilly Ramsay?

    Tilly was born on November 8, 2001. She will turn 20-years-old in the coming months and is originally from London.

  3. Is Tilly Ramsay dating or in a relationship?

    Tilly’s current relationship status is unknown but it seems that she could be single.
    In 2019, Tilly was linked to Luciano D’Acampo, he is the son of TV chef Gino D’Acampo.

    Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Anton du Beke quits as dancer after 17 years to become a judge

    Gordon previously mentioned that the pair were good friends during a TV interview. Elsewhere, Gino confirmed that Luciano and Tilly were dating. The young romance remains a mystery as Tilly and Luciano have never confirmed if they dated.

    Tilly was previously linked to Seth Mack as she posted a photo with him on Instagram but the post has since been removed.

More from Strictly

See more More from Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Jowita Przystal's age, partner, career and more facts revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Jowita Przystal's age, partner, career and more facts revealed
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Cameron Lombard's age, partner, career and more facts revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Cameron Lombard's age, partner, career and more facts revealed
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Nikita Kuzmin's age, partner, career and more facts revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Nikita Kuzmin's age, partner, career and more facts revealed
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Tom Fletcher's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Tom Fletcher's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Sara Davies’ age, partner, children, career and more facts revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Sara Davies’ age, partner, children, career and more facts revealed
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Ugo Monye's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Ugo Monye's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis' age, partner, career and more facts revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis' age, partner, career and more facts revealed
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Robert Webb's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Robert Webb's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rhys Stephenson's age, partner, height, career and more facts revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rhys Stephenson's age, partner, height, career and more facts revealed
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Nina Wadia's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Nina Wadia's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?