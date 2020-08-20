On Air Now
20 August 2020, 10:45
Neil Jones has shown the world he has found love again with Columbian dancer Luisa Eusse.
Neil Jones has gone public with his new girlfriend a year after splitting from fellow Strictly Come Dancing pro, Katya Jones.
The 38-year-old professional dancer reportedly met Luisa Eusse, 23, eight months ago when he was visiting South America.
Neil and Katya split up last year after he stood by his wife when she was photographed kissing her dance partner, comedian Seann Walsh, in 2018.
Neil's new love reportedly flew to the UK once lockdown restrictions were lifted and has been staying with Neil at his flat in London.
Luisa has taken to her Instagram to share numerous pictures of her posing in front of UK landmarks in the last few months.
A source told The Sun : “Neil is smitten with Luisa and they’re a very sweet couple.
Mamá no me enseño a volar bajito, desde muy pequeña veía todos estos increíbles lugares pensando “Algún día estaré allí” Demasiado de nosotros mueren a los 30, pero los entierran a los 80 y que mejor manera de revivir el alma que viajando. Y aunque mi alma no esta muerta, amo nutrirla de conocimiento y de historia, sentir cómo el corazón me palpita a 200Km/H Mientras mis ojos brillan como estrellas y se encharcan de emoción, mientras repetía una y otra vez “ Estoy en londres, no lo puedo creer” esa sensación, no tiene precio alguno! Gracias a ella Wifey por hacer esto posible! Gracias clima por no arruinarnos el día 😂 Posdata: Mañana les compartiré un tour, un poco de historia de lo que vivió la torre de Londres en los años 1,600 Pam Pam Pam 🎺🎶 (Los que no conocen de salsa no entenderán el chiste) 😂No, encerio mañana conocerán la corona de la reina Isabel ll
“After they were introduced they stayed in touch but it’s been hard with the lockdown restrictions.“Since they lifted Luisa flew to London last month and has been staying at Neil’s flat.
“They’re taking it slowly but both are serious about this relationship and it’s clear Neil is head-over-heels.”
Neil and Katya Jones stayed together for ten months after the cheating scandal that rocked Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.
At the time of the divorce, Neil told The Sun: “We found that we’d grown apart like people do, so we were like, ‘OK, let’s go our separate ways’. We are lucky that we don’t have kids.
“We were moving in different directions but we are friends again now. Katya is a great girl and I’ve got nothing bad to say about her.”