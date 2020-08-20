Strictly's Neil Jones goes public with new girlfriend a year after split from wife Katya

Neil Jones and Luisa Eusse have gone public with their eight month relationship. Picture: Instagram/Luisa Eusse/Neil Jones

Neil Jones has shown the world he has found love again with Columbian dancer Luisa Eusse.

Neil Jones has gone public with his new girlfriend a year after splitting from fellow Strictly Come Dancing pro, Katya Jones.

The 38-year-old professional dancer reportedly met Luisa Eusse, 23, eight months ago when he was visiting South America.

Neil and Katya split up last year after he stood by his wife when she was photographed kissing her dance partner, comedian Seann Walsh, in 2018.

Luisa and Neil have made their relationship official on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Luisa Eusse

Neil's new love reportedly flew to the UK once lockdown restrictions were lifted and has been staying with Neil at his flat in London.

Luisa has taken to her Instagram to share numerous pictures of her posing in front of UK landmarks in the last few months.

A source told The Sun : “Neil is smitten with Luisa and they’re a very sweet couple.

“After they were introduced they stayed in touch but it’s been hard with the lockdown restrictions.“Since they lifted Luisa flew to London last month and has been staying at Neil’s flat.

“They’re taking it slowly but both are serious about this relationship and it’s clear Neil is head-over-heels.”

Neil and Katya Jones stayed together for ten months after the cheating scandal that rocked Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Neil and Katya Jones were married for six years before separating in 2019. Picture: Getty

At the time of the divorce, Neil told The Sun: “We found that we’d grown apart like people do, so we were like, ‘OK, let’s go our separate ways’. We are lucky that we don’t have kids.

“We were moving in different directions but we are friends again now. Katya is a great girl and I’ve got nothing bad to say about her.”