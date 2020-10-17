Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is Ranvir Singh? GMB presenter's age, height and odds revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Ranvir Singh. Picture: BBC

By Rory O'Connor

The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens later this year. But who is contestant Ranvir Singh?

The 18th series of the award-winning entertainment show will put the sparkle back into Saturday and Sunday nights this autumn... but who is Ranvir Singh and what are her odds of winning?

Ranvir was the fourth celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Here's everything you need to know about the presenter: