Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is Ranvir Singh? GMB presenter's age, height and odds revealed

17 October 2020, 14:04

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Ranvir Singh
Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Ranvir Singh. Picture: BBC

By Rory O'Connor

The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens later this year. But who is contestant Ranvir Singh?

The 18th series of the award-winning entertainment show will put the sparkle back into Saturday and Sunday nights this autumn... but who is Ranvir Singh and what are her odds of winning?

Ranvir was the fourth celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Here's everything you need to know about the presenter:

  1. Who is Ranvir Singh?

    Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Ranvir Singh
    Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Ranvir Singh. Picture: BBC

    Ranvir Singh is a journalist and presenter who is best known for being the Political Editor for Good Morning Britain and the anchor for ITV’s Tonight and newsreader on ITN.

    Ranvir has fronted several factual series including Eat, Shop, Save, and has co-presented The Martin Lewis Show Live.

    The presenter has also recently fronted Loose Women.

  2. How old is Ranvir Singh?

    Ranvir Singh was born on August 11, 1977. This will make her 43-years-old at the time of the competition.

  3. How tall is Ranvir Singh?

    On Twitter, Ranvir said: "I'm only 5'3".

  4. What has Ranvir Singh said about Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

    Ranvir said: "The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror – feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared.

    "Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!"

    Ranvir Singh alongside Smooth Radio's Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain
    Ranvir Singh alongside Smooth Radio's Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

  5. What are Ranvir Singh's odds of winning Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

    William Hill have listed Ranvir's chances of winning the show at 28/1.

    Ranvir Singh will take part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2020
    Ranvir Singh will take part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2020. Picture: BBC

