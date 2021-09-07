Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Sara Davies’ age, partner, children, career and more facts revealed

Who is Sara Davies?

Sara Davies is best known for her role on Dragons’ Den - she has been a panelist on the business show since 2019. When Sara joined the show, she was the youngest ever dragon on the panel.

Sara is a businesswoman and she started her business named Crafter’s Companion when she was a student. The business now employs over 200 people around the world. Sara has received over 30 business awards and was awarded an MBE in 2016.

Speaking to Strictly Come Dancing, Sara explained that she was “excited” to be joining the dance show.

“My Mam and Dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance. Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little,” Sara explained.

“The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dancefloor. And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!”