Tess Daly facts: Strictly Come Dancing presenter's age, husband, height and more revealed

12 December 2020, 16:58

Tess Daly
Tess Daly. Picture: Getty

By Sofia Rizzi

Tess Daly has co-hosted the UK's biggest entertainment show for over 15 years.

The TV presenter is back for another series alongside Claudia Winkleman, and here are all the big facts you need to know about her life and career:

  1. Tess Daly age: How old is she?

    Although she appears to be defying the laws of ageing, Tess celebrated her 51st birthday in 2020.

    She was born on April 27, 1969 in Stockport, Cheshire.

  2. Tess Daly husband: Who is she married to?

    Tess Daly
    Picture: Getty Images

    Tess is famously married to fellow TV presenter Vernon Kay.

    He is best known for presenting All Star Family Fortunes on ITV, along with various other radio and TV projects.

    The couple married on September 12, 2003. The ceremony took place at St Mary's Catholic Church in Horwich, near Bolton.

  3. Tess Daly family: How many children does she have?

    Tess and Vernon have two daughters together.

    They welcomed their first born, Phoebe Elizabeth Kay, on October 17 2004, and their second, Amber Isabella Kay, on May 30 2009, both in London.

  4. Tess Daly height: How tall is Tess Daly?

    Tess Daly
    Picture: Getty Images

    Tess is 5ft 9in tall.

    She started out as a model in various music videos before moving into TV presenting.

    Her husband is 6ft 5in tall, and also modelled in his youth, so it's clear how the couple make such a pretty pair.

  5. Strictly Come Dancing: Tess Daly's presenting career

    Tess Daly
    Picture: Getty Images

    Tess Daly has co-presented Strictly Come Dancing since 2004.

    She presented alongside Sir Bruce Forsyth until his retirement in 2013 and from 2014 has co-hosted the show with Claudia Winkleman.

    Outside Strictly, she has also hosted SMTV Live, Back to Reality, Just the Two of Us, The One Show and Children in Need.

  6. What is Tess Daly's net worth?

    The Strictly Come Dancing presenter is rumoured to make between £350,000 and £399,999 a year on the show.

    She has also worked as an ambassador for makeup giants L'Oréal, and also endorsed and modelled for jewellery brand Pandora. According to reports, the combined income of these endorsements come in at £500,000.

    Her net worth is estimated to be at almost £3 million.

