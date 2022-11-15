Exclusive

White Christmas The Musical heads out on UK tour: Watch Jay McGuiness and Lorna Luft in rehearsals

15 November 2022, 14:18

By Tom Eames

White Christmas will forever be one of the world's most beloved festive films, and the musical version is now touring the UK.

Irving Berlin's iconic musical from Made at Curve stars Jay McGuiness as Bob Wallace, Lorna Luft as Martha Watson, Michael Starke as General Waverly, Dan Burton as Phil Davis, Jessica Daley as Betty Haynes and Monique Young as Judy Haynes.

The show opened on Saturday (November 12) in Cornwall, before it visits the Nottingham Theatre Royal, Sunderland Empire and Liverpool Empire.

As part of the On Stage with Smooth series, we can bring you exclusive footage of the cast rehearsing for the show, giving you a real sense of what to expect from the fantastic and festive show.

Watch the video above to see Jay, Lorna and the cast in action.

Former Wanted singer and Strictly Come Dancing winner Jay McGuiness previously starred in West End shows Big The Musical and Rip It Up. He also appeared as Sam in the new musical Sleepless – A Musical Romance, based on Sleepless in Seattle.

Jay McGuiness and the cast of White Christmas The Musical
Jay McGuiness and the cast of White Christmas The Musical. Picture: Smooth/Global
Lorna Luft in White Christmas
Lorna Luft in White Christmas. Picture: Smooth/Global

Jay is joined by stage royalty, Lorna Luft. The daughter of Judy Garland, Lorna previously appeared in the original Broadway production of Promises, Promises, and in the 2016 US tour of White Christmas. Her film credits include Grease 2, Where The Boys Are, 54 and My Giant.

White Christmas features the iconic title track made famous by Bing Crosby, as well as the famous songs 'Blue Skies', 'Sisters', 'I Love A Piano', and 'Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep)'.

Written by Irving Berlin, David Ives and Paul Blake, it is based on the original production by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster. It is directed by Ian Talbot OBE and choreographed by two-time Olivier Award-winning choreographer Stephen Mear CBE.

Tickets for White Christmas The Musical are on sale now. Head here for full details.

