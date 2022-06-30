Andrew Ridgeley goes public with new socialite girlfriend Amanda Cronin

30 June 2022, 14:17

Andrew Ridgeley's new love is a super-wealthy influencer, known to have 'the longest legs in Belgravia', who divorced from Monaco energy mogul Mark Daeche in 2019.
Andrew Ridgeley's new love is a super-wealthy influencer, known to have 'the longest legs in Belgravia', who divorced from Monaco energy mogul Mark Daeche in 2019. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Andrew Ridgeley has found love again with a beautiful wealthy divorcée from London.

The Wham! star, 59, has gone public with his new girlfriend Amanda Cronin, 45, several years after breaking up with his partner Keren Woodward in 2017.

Andrew Ridgeley's new love is a super-wealthy influencer, known to have 'the longest legs in Belgravia', who divorced from Monaco energy mogul Mark Daeche in 2019.

Andrew and Amanda made their first public appearance together at Wimbledon this weekend, with the pair looking loved up for their first time in front of the cameras.

Andrew and Amanda made their first public appearance together at Wimbledon this weekend, with the pair looking loved up for their first time in front of the cameras.
Andrew and Amanda made their first public appearance together at Wimbledon this weekend, with the pair looking loved up for their first time in front of the cameras. Picture: Getty

"They have been on several dates already," a source close to Ms Cronin told the Daily Mail. "This is their public debut, which shows they're serious about their relationship. Things have moved quickly."

Amanda is a former model who starred on the Channel 4 TV show The Millionairess And Me earlier this year.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Diary in December 2021, Ms Cronin complained that she 'never gets approached' by men.

"I am looking for love, but I never get approached. I want a man who is kind, passionate, sincere and authentic," she said.

"I don't want to do dating apps – I just believe the right person lands in my life, it always has."

Andrew Ridgeley shocked fans when he and partner, Bananarama singer Karen Woodward, announced they were separating in 2017, after 25-years together. (Pictured in 2005)
Andrew Ridgeley shocked fans when he and partner, Bananarama singer Karen Woodward, announced they were separating in 2017, after 25-years together. (Pictured in 2005). Picture: Getty

Andrew Ridgeley shocked fans when he and partner, Bananarama singer Keren Woodward, announced they were separating in 2017, after 25 years together.

At the time of their split, Andrew made a statement saying: "We retain a great affection for one another," and whilst the pair were spotted two years later holding hands in a London street, they denied rumours they were back together as a couple.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Dolly Parton - Smoky Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton's reimagined country Christmas Carol is coming to London's West End

Dolly Parton

Friends of George Michael has spoken out about the impact the star had on their lives. (Clockwise from left: George Michael and Geri Halliwell, Elton John, Andrew Ridgeley, Brian May and Robbie Williams))

How George Michael changed my life: Famous friends reveal his lasting influence

George Michael

The new Elvis biopic explores Presley's life in three sections.

Does Austin Butler really sing and play guitar in Elvis? His Elvis Presley vocals explained

Elvis Presley

Dance with My Father by Luther Vandross

The Story of... 'Dance with My Father' by Luther Vandross

The Story of...

Michael Jackson's best albums ranked

Michael Jackson's best albums ever, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed