Andrew Ridgeley goes public with new socialite girlfriend Amanda Cronin

By Giorgina Hamilton

Andrew Ridgeley has found love again with a beautiful wealthy divorcée from London.

The Wham! star, 59, has gone public with his new girlfriend Amanda Cronin, 45, several years after breaking up with his partner Keren Woodward in 2017.

Andrew Ridgeley's new love is a super-wealthy influencer, known to have 'the longest legs in Belgravia', who divorced from Monaco energy mogul Mark Daeche in 2019.

Andrew and Amanda made their first public appearance together at Wimbledon this weekend, with the pair looking loved up for their first time in front of the cameras.

Picture: Getty

"They have been on several dates already," a source close to Ms Cronin told the Daily Mail. "This is their public debut, which shows they're serious about their relationship. Things have moved quickly."

Amanda is a former model who starred on the Channel 4 TV show The Millionairess And Me earlier this year.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Diary in December 2021, Ms Cronin complained that she 'never gets approached' by men.

"I am looking for love, but I never get approached. I want a man who is kind, passionate, sincere and authentic," she said.

"I don't want to do dating apps – I just believe the right person lands in my life, it always has."

Andrew Ridgeley shocked fans when he and partner, Bananarama singer Keren Woodward, announced they were separating in 2017, after 25 years together.

At the time of their split, Andrew made a statement saying: "We retain a great affection for one another," and whilst the pair were spotted two years later holding hands in a London street, they denied rumours they were back together as a couple.