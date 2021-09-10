Keith Richards facts: Rolling Stones guitarist's age, family, children, net worth and more revealed

Keith Richards performing with The Rolling Stones at Twickenham Stadium, 2019. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

As co-founder and lead guitarist of The Rolling Stones, Keith Richards has been one of the most recognisable and impactful icons in rock music for the past six decades.

Here's all you need to know about the legendary guitarist:

Who is Keith Richards?

Keith Richards performing with The Rolling Stones at Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2015. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

As one of the most renowned and recognised 'hellraisers' in rock music for the best part of six decades, Keith Richards is the lead guitarist and founding member of iconic British band The Rolling Stones.

Together with The Rolling Stones, Keith Richards has sold an estimated 200 million albums worldwide.

Richards was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004, both as a member of The Rolling Stones.

His partnership with Mick Jagger is considered to be one of the most successful in music history, winning three Grammy Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, numerous NME Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, and being ranked fourth by Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the Greatest Artists Of All Time.

Characterised by his growling voice and penchant for the finer things in life, Richards alongside Mick Jagger became the embodiment of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

Keith Richards also appeared in three Pirates Of The Caribbean films playing Captain Teague, the father of Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow in which Depp based his character's persona on.

How old is Keith Richards and where was he born?

A young Keith Richards. (Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Keith Richards was born in Dartford, Kent on 18th December 1943.

He is the only child of Doris Maud Lydia and Herbert William Richards, a factory worker who was wounded in the Second World War.

How did Keith Richards get his start in music?

The Rolling Stones at The Public Hall, Preston in 1964. (Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Keith Richard's grandfather played in a jazz big band and bestowed him with his first guitar.

After playing along to the likes of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, and Duke Ellington as a child, it wasn't until much later that he developed an obsession with blues music that would define The Rolling Stones' earlier work.

Both Richards and Mick Jagger attended Wentworth Primary School and were neighbours until the age of 11. The pair renewed their friendship several years later, bumping into Jagger who was holding several blues records which revealed a mutual interest in the blues.

They named The Rolling Stones after a Muddy Waters song, and began playing covers of their favourite blues tracks.

What are the Rolling Stones biggest songs?

- '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction'

- 'Jumpin' Jack Flash'

- 'Paint It Black'

- 'You Can't Always Get What You Want'

- 'Sympathy For The Devil'

- 'It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)'

- 'Start Me Up'

- 'Gimme Shelter'

- 'Miss You'

- 'Brown Sugar'

Is Keith Richards married?

Keith Richards and Patti Hansen at Toronto International Film Festival in 2016. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg in 1969. (Photo by McCarthy/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Keith Richards is married to former model and actress Patti Hansen. They were married in 1983 on Richards' 40th birthday, and remain married to this day.

It was the only time Richards has been married, despite being in a relationship with style icon and 'It Girl' Anita Pallenberg between 1967 and 1979.

Does Keith Richards have any children?

Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg with their two children Marlon and Dandelion Angela. Picture: Getty

Patti Hansen, Alexandra Richards, Ella Richards, Theodora Richards, and Keith Richards at The Film Society Of Lincoln Center, New York City in 2013. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Keith Richards had two children, Marlon Leon Sundeep Richards and Dandelion Angela Richards, with Anita Pallenberg. He also has two daughters with Hansen, Theodora Dupree Richards and Alexandra Nicole Richards.

When Richards was in a relationship with Anita Pallenberg, they sadly lost their son Tara Jo Jo Gunne after two months to sudden infant death syndrome.

Richards also has five grandchildren, three from his son Marlon including Ella Richards (picture above) and two from his daughter Angela.

How much is Keith Richards worth?

Keith Richard's net worth is an estimated $340 million.

What else should we know about Keith Richards?

Together with Johnny Depp, Richards attempted to persuade Mick Jagger to also star in the Pirates Of The Caribbean series to which he declined.

Having been arrested for drug-related crimes five times in his life, and being both open and frank about his drug use, this helped cultivate Richards' now-iconic 'hellraiser' image.

Keith Richards played a one-off show as The Dirty Mac with John Lennon, Eric Clapton, and Jimi Hendrix's drummer Mitch Mitchell for The Rolling Stones Rock 'n' Roll Circus in 1968, the only time he would appear on stage with Lennon.

In November 2016, perhaps customarily, Richards declared "I'd like to croak magnificently, onstage" when asked about retirement.