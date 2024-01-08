Michael Bolton reassures fans as he cancels tour after having brain tumour removed

Michael Bolton interview: From being kicked out by landlord to the world's biggest singer

By Mayer Nissim

"I'm keeping your positive messages in my heart".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Michael Bolton has revealed that he was diagnosed with a brain tumour before the Christmas holidays.

The singer had prompt surgery, which was a success, but he has been forced to postpone a number of planned live shows for 2024.

"Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumour, which required immediate surgery." Bolton wrote on Instagram.

"Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.

He added: "For the next couple of months I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring.

"It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.

Michael Bolton in concert in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years.

"Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can."

Michael Bolton in Mexico City in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Bolton had been booked to play a series of live shows in the US in February, which will now be cancelled or postponed.

He is due to play The O2 in London on July 25, with support from Bonnie Tyler, and it has not yet been confirmed whether or not this 'One Night Only' date will go ahead.

Bolton last year released his most recent studio album Spark of Light.