Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes files for divorce after 17 years of marriage

19 September 2023, 11:43

Darren Hayes live tour trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Darren Hayes married his second husband Richard Cullen in the mid-'00s in a private ceremony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Darren Hayes has filed for divorce from his husband Richard Cullen.

According to TMZ, Hayes filed dissolution documents on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences.

Darren has been married once before, to make-up artist Colby Taylor, from 1994 to 2000.

He started dating Richard Cullen in 2003, and the couple had a private marriage ceremony in London in 2005.

The following year they had a formal civil partnership – equal marriage wasn't legal in the UK till 2014 – and were married in the US in California in 2013.

Darren had previously revealed in May that he and Richard had split, writing a lengthy statement on Instagram about the break-up that has since been removed.

"After 17 years of marriage to the best person I ever met, Richard and I have chosen to accept that our union has greatly and beautifully come to rest," he said.

"In honour of this realisation, we separated earlier this year and have been supporting each other emotionally throughout this massive change in our lives."

Savage Garden - Truly Madly Deeply

He added: "Because people will ask, let me answer the ugly questions to get them out of the way forever – no, there's no scandal to report, no infidelity, guilty or third party. It's just life. We adore each other and always will. We view our marriage as our greatest collaboration.

"Nobody can ever take away what we achieved together. We are still best friends. We always will be. Besides, we have a very cute and needy labradoodle to take care of, and the business of joy to attend to.

"Thank you for always supporting our union – and for being so gentle with this delicate thing we made. Love Darren (and Richard)."

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Country superstar Chris Stapleton has revealed a rousing new cover of Phil Collins' iconic rock ballad 'In The Air Tonight'.

Chris Stapleton reveals powerful new cover of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'

Phil Collins

It may've been Shania Twain's 'Queen Of Me' tour, but she came to London to reiterate her title as the one and only 'Queen Of Country Pop'.

Shania Twain review: Queen of Country Pop brings humour, heartache and all the hits to London hoedown

Shania Twain

U2's best songs

U2's 20 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

Kate Garraway speaks to Smooth Radio

Kate Garraway reveals how Elton John has become "a huge friend" amid Derek's recovery

Kate Garraway

Simply Red

Simply Red announce special 40th anniversary UK and Ireland tour: Dates, venues and ticket details

Simply Red

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 53-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother