Watch Simple Minds’ electrifying live Don’t You (Forget About Me) performance

30 January 2025, 17:03
Simple Minds perform on Kimmel
Simple Minds’ classic hit is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
Simple Minds had the crowd going wild with their recent performance of their 1985 hit ‘Don’t You’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The Scottish band appeared on the American talk show to discuss their upcoming North American Tour.
Of course, the musicians couldn’t be allowed to visit the studio without performing their greatest hit.
Jim Kerr, Charles Burchill and their band took to the stage and electrified the studio audience with their performance of ‘Don’t You Forget About Me)’, a clip of which you can see above (full video below).
Simple Minds - Don't You (Forget About Me)
Simple Minds revealed their Alive & Kicking tour would be coming to America in 2025 on January 27. Soft Cell and Modern English will be supporting the ‘Let There Be Love’ artists.
The group’s tour announcement was accompanied with the news that the band are celebrating their album Once Upon A Time’s 40th anniversary by releasing a new remastered edition featuring songs like ‘Alive and Kicking’, ‘Sanctify Yourself', and for the first time, ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’.
“Hindsight is a glorious thing!” Jim Kerr said in a statement celebrating their album news.
“Forty years on and it now feels right for Simple Minds to have ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ included in this classy new nine track edition of Once Upon A Time.”
As well as celebrating their past successes, the band continue to make new music together too. In December 2024, the band released a new single, ‘Your Name in Lights’.
Tickets for Simple Minds’ Alive & Kicking tour will be going on sale to the general public from Friday, January 31 at each US date's local time.
The band will also be performing across the UK this summer, with performances at locations including Lincoln Castle and at the Summer Sessions in Southampton, Bedford and Derby.
Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)
Simple Minds’ 2025 US tour dates are:
Simple Minds’ 2025 UK & Ireland tour dates are:
Simple Minds’ 2025 European tour dates are: