Watch Simple Minds’ electrifying live Don’t You (Forget About Me) performance

30 January 2025, 17:03

Simple Minds perform on Kimmel

By Hannah Watkin

Simple Minds’ classic hit is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Simple Minds had the crowd going wild with their recent performance of their 1985 hit ‘Don’t You’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Scottish band appeared on the American talk show to discuss their upcoming North American Tour.

Of course, the musicians couldn’t be allowed to visit the studio without performing their greatest hit.

Jim Kerr, Charles Burchill and their band took to the stage and electrified the studio audience with their performance of ‘Don’t You Forget About Me)’, a clip of which you can see above (full video below).

Simple Minds - Don't You (Forget About Me)

Simple Minds revealed their Alive & Kicking tour would be coming to America in 2025 on January 27. Soft Cell and Modern English will be supporting the ‘Let There Be Love’ artists.

The group’s tour announcement was accompanied with the news that the band are celebrating their album Once Upon A Time’s 40th anniversary by releasing a new remastered edition featuring songs like ‘Alive and Kicking’, ‘Sanctify Yourself', and for the first time, ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’.

“Hindsight is a glorious thing!” Jim Kerr said in a statement celebrating their album news.

“Forty years on and it now feels right for Simple Minds to have ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ included in this classy new nine track edition of Once Upon A Time.”

As well as celebrating their past successes, the band continue to make new music together too. In December 2024, the band released a new single, ‘Your Name in Lights’.

Tickets for Simple Minds’ Alive & Kicking tour will be going on sale to the general public from Friday, January 31 at each US date's local time.

The band will also be performing across the UK this summer, with performances at locations including Lincoln Castle and at the Summer Sessions in Southampton, Bedford and Derby.

Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)

What are Simple Minds’ 2025 tour dates?

Simple Minds’ 2025 US tour dates are:

  • May 16 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
  • May 17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • May 20 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion
  • May 22 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
  • May 23 – Greater Palm Springs, CA – Palm Desert Acrisure Arena
  • May 24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • May 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
  • May 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
  • May 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
  • May 31 – Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
  • June 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
  • June 4 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
  • June 5 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino AMP
  • June 7 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank AMP, Chastain Park
  • June 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
  • June 11 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
  • June 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
  • June 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center
  • June 15 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
  • June 17 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
  • June 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
  • June 20 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
  • June 21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
  • June 22 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Simple Minds’ 2025 UK & Ireland tour dates are:

  • June 27 – Bellahouston, Glasgow
  • June 28 – Lincoln Castle, Lincoln
  • June 29 – Southampton Summer Sessions, Southampton
  • July 1 – Trinity Summer Series, Dublin
  • July 3 – Bedford Summer Sessions, Bedford
  • July 6 – Lytham Festival, Lytham St. Annes
  • July 7 – Live At Piece Hall, Halifax
  • July 8 – Derby Summer Sessions, Derby

Simple Minds’ 2025 European tour dates are:

  • July 11 – SparkassenPark, Mönchengladbach, Germany
  • July 12 – Weert Noord, Weert, the Netherlands
  • July 13 – Loreley Freilichtbühne, Sankt Goarshausen, Germany
  • July 15 – Arena di Verona, Verona, Italy
  • July 23 – Parvis du Zenith, Toulon, France
  • July 26 – Teatro Antico, Taormina, Italy
  • July 27 – Teatro Antico, Taormina, Italy

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Nolan Sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Linda, Bernadette and Coleen in a black and white photo, and Anne, Maureen, Linda and Bernadette in a later colour photo.

Who were The Nolan Sisters? Names, songs, health battles and more explained

Fact Profiles

Dolly Parton smiling with a guitar.

Dolly: An Original Musical - Dolly Parton’s new Broadway show dates, tickets, and more details

Dolly Parton

1992 American buddy cop action film Lethal Weapon 3 brought Sting and Eric Clapton together for a slick, soulful duet.

‘It’s Probably Me’: When Sting and Eric Clapton teamed up for a slick, soulful duet

Sting

Blake Shelton and a poster for Opry 100

Grand Ole Opry 100th anniversary concert: How to watch, who’s performing and more

Country

London Grammar's Hannah Reid singing and a poster for London Grammar's day at LIDO Festival 2025.

London Grammar revealed as LIDO Festival headliners: Tickets, dates and more

Chill

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Riley Green performing and at a red carpet event.

Who is Riley Green? Age, relationships, reality TV career and more revealed

Country

The real reason Robin Gibb wrote a song for Sesame Street’s Bee Gees spoof album

The real reason Robin Gibb wrote a song for Sesame Street’s Bee Gees spoof album

Bee Gees

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman

Who is Sutton Foster? Hugh Jackman girlfriend’s age, relationship history and more

TV & Film

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally in 1989, as Harry and Sally in 2025, and a When Harry Met Sally movie poster.

Is When Harry Met Sally getting a sequel? Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunion sparks rumours

TV & Film

Night Fever vinyl covers and the Bee Gees in the music video for Night Fever

Night Fever by the Bee Gees: Lyrics, meaning, film story and more facts

Bee Gees

Linda Nolan’s enduring love story with husband Brian: A timeline of their relationship

Linda Nolan’s enduring love story with husband Brian: A timeline of their relationship

Features