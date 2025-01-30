Watch Simple Minds’ electrifying live Don’t You (Forget About Me) performance

Simple Minds perform on Kimmel

By Hannah Watkin

Simple Minds’ classic hit is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Simple Minds had the crowd going wild with their recent performance of their 1985 hit ‘Don’t You’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Scottish band appeared on the American talk show to discuss their upcoming North American Tour.

Of course, the musicians couldn’t be allowed to visit the studio without performing their greatest hit.

Jim Kerr, Charles Burchill and their band took to the stage and electrified the studio audience with their performance of ‘Don’t You Forget About Me)’, a clip of which you can see above (full video below).

Simple Minds - Don't You (Forget About Me)

Simple Minds revealed their Alive & Kicking tour would be coming to America in 2025 on January 27. Soft Cell and Modern English will be supporting the ‘Let There Be Love’ artists.

The group’s tour announcement was accompanied with the news that the band are celebrating their album Once Upon A Time’s 40th anniversary by releasing a new remastered edition featuring songs like ‘Alive and Kicking’, ‘Sanctify Yourself', and for the first time, ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’.

“Hindsight is a glorious thing!” Jim Kerr said in a statement celebrating their album news.

“Forty years on and it now feels right for Simple Minds to have ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ included in this classy new nine track edition of Once Upon A Time.”

As well as celebrating their past successes, the band continue to make new music together too. In December 2024, the band released a new single, ‘Your Name in Lights’.

Tickets for Simple Minds’ Alive & Kicking tour will be going on sale to the general public from Friday, January 31 at each US date's local time.

The band will also be performing across the UK this summer, with performances at locations including Lincoln Castle and at the Summer Sessions in Southampton, Bedford and Derby.

What are Simple Minds’ 2025 tour dates?

Simple Minds’ 2025 US tour dates are:

May 16 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

May 17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

May 20 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion

May 22 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

May 23 – Greater Palm Springs, CA – Palm Desert Acrisure Arena

May 24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

May 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 31 – Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 4 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

June 5 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino AMP

June 7 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank AMP, Chastain Park

June 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 11 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

June 15 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

June 17 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

June 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

June 20 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 22 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Simple Minds’ 2025 UK & Ireland tour dates are:

June 27 – Bellahouston, Glasgow

June 28 – Lincoln Castle, Lincoln

June 29 – Southampton Summer Sessions, Southampton

July 1 – Trinity Summer Series, Dublin

July 3 – Bedford Summer Sessions, Bedford

July 6 – Lytham Festival, Lytham St. Annes

July 7 – Live At Piece Hall, Halifax

July 8 – Derby Summer Sessions, Derby

Simple Minds’ 2025 European tour dates are: