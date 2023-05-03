Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi facts: Princess Beatrice husband's age, children, net worth and more revealed

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi became one of the latest members of the Royal Family when he married Princess Beatrice in 2020.

Here are all the important facts about Princess Beatrice's husband:

Who is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and what is his job? Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice in 2021. Picture: Getty Edoardo is an English property developer, and the founder and chief executive of Banda Property, a property development and interior design company. He holds directorships in a number of companies, some of them with his mother, and brother-in-law, Tod Yeomans.

How old is Edoardo and who are his parents? Edoardo was born on November 19, 1983. He celebrated his 39th birthday in 2022. He was born in the West End, London. He is the son of Alessandro 'Alex' Mapelli-Mozzi, a British Olympian and member of an Italian noble family, whose ancestral seat is the Villa Mapelli Mozzi in the Bergamo province of Italy. His mother is Nicola 'Nikki' Williams-Ellis MBE, the granddaughter of Sir Robert Abraham Burrows. She was later married to businessman and Conservative politician Christopher Shale. In 2017, she married the sculptor David Williams-Ellis. He also has an older sister, Natalia Alice Yeomans, and a younger half-brother, Alby Shale.

When did he meet Princess Beatrice? Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice in 2021. Picture: Getty In 2018, he began a relationship with Princess Beatrice, whom he had known since childhood. His family had been close friends with her parents, Prince Andrew, and Sarah, Duchess of York, for decades. The couple's engagement was announced in late 2019, and their wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. A private wedding took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park on July 17, 2020.