The Queen and Prince Phillip's romance: A timeline of their 73-year marriage

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, had a famously long and loyal marriage for several decades.

For over 70 years, the Queen and Prince Philip stayed by each other's side, at countless events, services, weddings, funerals and beyond.

While three of their four children experienced divorces, their marriage stayed strong through thick and thin.

“He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years,” the Queen said in a speech on her golden wedding anniversary in 1997.

“And I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

Here is the story behind Elizabeth and Philip's extraordinary romance.