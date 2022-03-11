Elton John and Stevie Wonder celebrate friendship and life's most beautiful moments in new video

Surprisingly, 'Finish Line' marked the first official collaboration between long-term friendship Sir Elton John and Stevie Wonder. Picture: NBC/Instagram

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Despite being friends for many years, it's taken decades for these two icons of music to final collaborate.

Sir Elton John and Stevie Wonder finally got round to working together in what is their first official collaboration in 2021.

As part of his recent album Lockdown Sessions, Stevie joined forces with Elton for the nostalgic song 'Finish Line'.

Now the duo have released the track's accompanying music video, which celebrates life's most beautiful moments captured on film through the lens of multiple people.

From birth and childhood milestones through graduation, marriage, and retirement, the song's touching video pays tribute to all of these pivotal periods in life that we all experience at some point.

Directed by Zach Sekuler, the montage of footage also includes various snapshots of Elton and Stevie together, given their paths have crossed a number of times throughout their careers.

Recently discussing their life-long friendship and Stevie's incredible talent with Jimmy Fallon, Elton said:

"It’s a dream come true for me because you know, not only do I love him as a musician and worship him as a songwriter, but he’s one of my favourite people in the whole wide world. So this was a very exciting thing for me.”

Testament to both his legendary status and vast network of friends within the world of music, Elton recruited a glittering list of collaborators to work on Lockdown Sessions, his 32nd studio album.

Written and recorded remotely for the most part throughout the pandemic, the album welcomed contributions from the likes of Stevie Nicks, Gorillaz, Miley Cyrus, and Brandi Carlisle.

'Finish Line' is the album's third single, with Dua Lipa and Charlie Puth appearing on the first two singles 'Cold Heart (Pnau remix)' and 'After All'.

Elton and Stevie (pictured here with Olivia Newton-John in 1975) have been friends for over five decades. Picture: Facebook/Olivia Newton-John

Talking to Apple Music after the album's release, Elton continued to gush about Stevie's unique musicianship and star quality.

"I put the electric piano down. He came and played acoustic piano and then did the harmonica solo. Then we put the Kanye West choir on, which really made the difference. And then Stevie put his vocal on."

"I haven’t heard Stevie sound so young since he was about 19, just before he did Talking Book; it’s an “Uptight” Stevie,” he confessed.

“I’m the Ernie Wise to him on that record, because I’m just the straight man. You just listen to what he does vocally and instrumentally, and you think, ‘Oh, my god, this is a true genius.’"

In typically diva fashion, Elton couldn't resist making a cheeky dig about Stevie's age in amongst the lavish praise:

"I’m obviously a huge fan of his, and he’s still younger than me, which I loathe. On this track that we did, he produced something very special that Stevie Wonder fans haven’t heard for a long time.”

After the fanfare that 'Finish Line' has received by both sets of fans, it would seem that Elton hit the nail on the head.