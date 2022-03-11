Elton John and Stevie Wonder celebrate friendship and life's most beautiful moments in new video

11 March 2022, 11:51

Surprisingly, 'Finish Line' marked the first official collaboration between long-term friendship Sir Elton John and Stevie Wonder.
Surprisingly, 'Finish Line' marked the first official collaboration between long-term friendship Sir Elton John and Stevie Wonder. Picture: NBC/Instagram

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Despite being friends for many years, it's taken decades for these two icons of music to final collaborate.

Sir Elton John and Stevie Wonder finally got round to working together in what is their first official collaboration in 2021.

As part of his recent album Lockdown Sessions, Stevie joined forces with Elton for the nostalgic song 'Finish Line'.

Now the duo have released the track's accompanying music video, which celebrates life's most beautiful moments captured on film through the lens of multiple people.

From birth and childhood milestones through graduation, marriage, and retirement, the song's touching video pays tribute to all of these pivotal periods in life that we all experience at some point.

Directed by Zach Sekuler, the montage of footage also includes various snapshots of Elton and Stevie together, given their paths have crossed a number of times throughout their careers.

Recently discussing their life-long friendship and Stevie's incredible talent with Jimmy Fallon, Elton said:

"It’s a dream come true for me because you know, not only do I love him as a musician and worship him as a songwriter, but he’s one of my favourite people in the whole wide world. So this was a very exciting thing for me.”

Testament to both his legendary status and vast network of friends within the world of music, Elton recruited a glittering list of collaborators to work on Lockdown Sessions, his 32nd studio album.

Written and recorded remotely for the most part throughout the pandemic, the album welcomed contributions from the likes of Stevie Nicks, Gorillaz, Miley Cyrus, and Brandi Carlisle.

'Finish Line' is the album's third single, with Dua Lipa and Charlie Puth appearing on the first two singles 'Cold Heart (Pnau remix)' and 'After All'.

Elton and Stevie (pictured here with Olivia Newton-John in 1975) have been friends for over five decades.
Elton and Stevie (pictured here with Olivia Newton-John in 1975) have been friends for over five decades. Picture: Facebook/Olivia Newton-John

Talking to Apple Music after the album's release, Elton continued to gush about Stevie's unique musicianship and star quality.

"I put the electric piano down. He came and played acoustic piano and then did the harmonica solo. Then we put the Kanye West choir on, which really made the difference. And then Stevie put his vocal on."

"I haven’t heard Stevie sound so young since he was about 19, just before he did Talking Book; it’s an “Uptight” Stevie,” he confessed.

“I’m the Ernie Wise to him on that record, because I’m just the straight man. You just listen to what he does vocally and instrumentally, and you think, ‘Oh, my god, this is a true genius.’"

In typically diva fashion, Elton couldn't resist making a cheeky dig about Stevie's age in amongst the lavish praise:

"I’m obviously a huge fan of his, and he’s still younger than me, which I loathe. On this track that we did, he produced something very special that Stevie Wonder fans haven’t heard for a long time.”

After the fanfare that 'Finish Line' has received by both sets of fans, it would seem that Elton hit the nail on the head.

More from Elton John

See more More from Elton John

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
David Bowie, Diana Ross, and Elton John have all had 'secret' guests perform on their hit singles. Do you know who?

10 iconic songs that secretly feature very famous backing singers

Song Lists

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert: When is the Party at the Palace and who will perform?

Royals

Elton John and Ukraine

Elton John says he is heartbroken for Ukraine and slams Vladimir Putin at latest concert
Elton John has performed at Madison Square Garden over 70 times throughout his career.

Revisit '52 years of memories' as Elton John bids farewell to "favourite venue" Madison Square Garden

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

John Denver

John Denver facts: Country singer's wife, children, career and tragic death explained

Music

Paris Jackson explains how her tattoos and piercings pay tribute to her dad Michael

Paris Jackson explains how her tattoos and piercings pay tribute to her dad Michael

Michael Jackson

The Shires talk to Smooth Country

The Shires interview: Ben and Crissie look back at 10 years together and plan to crack America

Country

The Shires

The Shires facts: Country duo's songs, partners, children and career revealed

Country

Shania Twain is a Canadian country singer who has won 5 Grammy Awards

Shania Twain facts: Country pop legend's age, husband, children and real name revealed

Music