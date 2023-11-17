Elvis Presley releases posthumous 'Blue Christmas' duet with Kane Brown

Kane Brown interview: 'I auditioned for a lot of TV shows'

By Mayer Nissim

Listen to a new version of Elvis Presley's Christmas cracker.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Elvis Presley tragically died over four decades ago now, but his influence on the world of rock, pop and country continues to this day.

The Presley estate is well aware of the love for The King from current artists, and has allowed modern stars to "collaborate" with him by crafting new takes of his songs built from the classic originals.

That's how country-singer songwriter Kane Brown, born 16 years after Elvis died, has "duetted" with Presley on a new version of his seasonal standard 'Blue Christmas' – and a new lyric video has just been released for the hook-up.

The song follows a similar reworking of 'Blue Christmas' way back in 2008, when Martina McBride's collaborative take on the track charted.

Kane will perform his new version of the song on the recently-announced Christmas at Graceland TV concert.

Elvis Presley, Kane Brown - Blue Christmas (Official Lyric Video)

The lineup includes fellow country stars Lainey Wilson and Kacey Musgraves, as well as Lana Del Rey, John Legend, Post Malone, Alanis Morissette, and The War and Treaty.

Christmas at Graceland will air at 10pm ET/PT on NBC and Peacock, though it has yet to be announced if it will air in the UK.

The special will feature never-seen-before footage of Presley, and a look inside Graceland, while each of the artists will perform an Elvis song and talk about how they've been inspired by Elvis's love of music and Christmas.