Is George Michael coming back as a hologram? Star's estate 'files documents for live public performances'

12 January 2024, 15:27

George Michael could reportedly be returning to a stage as a hologram, papers filed by his representatives have revealed.
George Michael could reportedly be returning to a stage as a hologram, papers filed by his representatives have revealed. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The star's estate have reportedly submitted documents with Companies House, leading some to believe a hologram tour is in the works.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

George Michael could allegedly be returning to the stage as a hologram, papers filed by his representatives have revealed.

The star, whose recent 'Last Christmas' chart success has once again thrown him into the spotlight, could supposedly perform as a 'live' holographic performer – similar to ABBA Voyage – as early as next year.

Despite fans being warned in the past that a tour was unlikely due to technology not being advanced enough, the Daily Mail has reported that legal documents could indicate a change of heart.

The star, whose recent 'Last Christmas' chart success has once again thrown him into the spotlight, could perform as a 'live' holographic performer – similar to ABBA Voyage – as early as next year.
The star, whose recent 'Last Christmas' chart success has once again thrown him into the spotlight, could perform as a 'live' holographic performer – similar to ABBA Voyage – as early as next year. Picture: Getty
Last year George Michael&squot;s Wham! bandmate, Andrew Ridgeley, 60, (pictured) said he "absolutely loved" watching ABBA Voyage, has said he&squot;d "pay to go and see" a Wham! hologram show.
Last year George Michael's Wham! bandmate, Andrew Ridgeley, 60, (pictured) said he "absolutely loved" watching ABBA Voyage, has said he'd "pay to go and see" a Wham! hologram show. Picture: Getty

Accounts filed by the star's company, Nobby's Hobbies Holdings at Companies House, indicate that the estate has plans to branch out into live events.

The publicly available documents say: "Activity at the group will broaden in the next one to three years to include live public performances."

George Michael's Wham! bandmate, Andrew Ridgeley, 60, previously said he "absolutely loved" watching ABBA Voyage, has said he'd "pay to go and see" a Wham! hologram show.

Speaking on Newsnight in 2023, Andrew also addressed the ethical concerns around bringing George Michael back to life on stage.

When asked his thoughts on a hologram tour, Andrew replied: "My thinking would be, ‘Fantastic!’ To have Wham! At its pomp, playing live."

Accounts filed by the George Michael's company, Nobby's Hobbies Holdings at Companies House, indicate that the estate would like to branch out into live events.
Accounts filed by the George Michael's company, Nobby's Hobbies Holdings at Companies House, indicate that the estate would like to branch out into live events. Picture: Getty

Wham's greatest music videos: Andrew Ridgeley breaks down his biggest hits | Smooth's Video Rewind

“So would I,” replied reporter Victoria Derbyshire. "But obviously George Michael is no longer here. Are there ethical questions?"

"Of course, there are ethical questions," Andrew replies.

"And that decision would be a mutual decision between myself and [George Michael’s] estate, should it ever come to it," says Andrew.

"And I can’t speak for them, I don’t know how they would feel about it. But I think it could be done, and I think it could be done exceptionally well.

"I’d pay to go and see it!"

News of a possible George Michael hologram tour comes after it was revealed that ABBA Voyage contributed a staggering £322.6 million in turnover to the London economy between May 2022 and May 2023.

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael in 2007

George Michael facts: Singer's age, songs, family, partner and death explained

Towards the tail end of his career, George questioned God in one of his songs, using two of his music heroes to make his point.

The poignant song George Michael wrote about his heroes John Lennon and Elvis Presley

George Michael may be known for his sweet pop lyrics and charitable generosity, but his ex-manager has revealed that the singer had a will of steel.

George Michael: Manager recalls what the ‘brilliant, cantankerous’ singer was like behind closed doors
The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

Song Facts

Christmas songs

The 50 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The trailer for Amy Winehouse's highly-anticipated biopic Back to Black has been released – and it's spectacular.

Amy Winehouse film trailer: First look at singer's biopic 'Back to Black' movie unveiled

Amy Winehouse

Boy George and Janet Jackson

Boy George explains feud with "unfriendly" Janet Jackson

Boy George

'Murder On The Dancefloor' has been a huge hit twice for Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The Story of... 'Murder On The Dancefloor' by Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Song Facts

The Greatest Night In Pop documents the trials and tribulations of recording the 1985 benefit single 'We Are The World' from those that made it.

Lionel Richie, Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper and more revisit 'We Are The World' in new documentary

Music

Danny Jones

Danny Jones facts: McFly singer's age, wife, children and career explained

Music

Kelly Clarkson and Kelsey Grammer sing the them from Frasier

Kelly Clarkson and Kelsey Grammer team-up for surprise Frasier theme song duet

Kelly Clarkson

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents