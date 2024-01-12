Is George Michael coming back as a hologram? Star's estate 'files documents for live public performances'

George Michael could reportedly be returning to a stage as a hologram, papers filed by his representatives have revealed. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The star's estate have reportedly submitted documents with Companies House, leading some to believe a hologram tour is in the works.

George Michael could allegedly be returning to the stage as a hologram, papers filed by his representatives have revealed.

The star, whose recent 'Last Christmas' chart success has once again thrown him into the spotlight, could supposedly perform as a 'live' holographic performer – similar to ABBA Voyage – as early as next year.

Despite fans being warned in the past that a tour was unlikely due to technology not being advanced enough, the Daily Mail has reported that legal documents could indicate a change of heart.

The star, whose recent 'Last Christmas' chart success has once again thrown him into the spotlight, could perform as a 'live' holographic performer – similar to ABBA Voyage – as early as next year. Picture: Getty

Last year George Michael's Wham! bandmate, Andrew Ridgeley, 60, (pictured) said he "absolutely loved" watching ABBA Voyage, has said he'd "pay to go and see" a Wham! hologram show. Picture: Getty

Accounts filed by the star's company, Nobby's Hobbies Holdings at Companies House, indicate that the estate has plans to branch out into live events.

The publicly available documents say: "Activity at the group will broaden in the next one to three years to include live public performances."

George Michael's Wham! bandmate, Andrew Ridgeley, 60, previously said he "absolutely loved" watching ABBA Voyage, has said he'd "pay to go and see" a Wham! hologram show.

Speaking on Newsnight in 2023, Andrew also addressed the ethical concerns around bringing George Michael back to life on stage.

When asked his thoughts on a hologram tour, Andrew replied: "My thinking would be, ‘Fantastic!’ To have Wham! At its pomp, playing live."

Accounts filed by the George Michael's company, Nobby's Hobbies Holdings at Companies House, indicate that the estate would like to branch out into live events. Picture: Getty

“So would I,” replied reporter Victoria Derbyshire. "But obviously George Michael is no longer here. Are there ethical questions?"

"Of course, there are ethical questions," Andrew replies.

"And that decision would be a mutual decision between myself and [George Michael’s] estate, should it ever come to it," says Andrew.

"And I can’t speak for them, I don’t know how they would feel about it. But I think it could be done, and I think it could be done exceptionally well.

"I’d pay to go and see it!"

News of a possible George Michael hologram tour comes after it was revealed that ABBA Voyage contributed a staggering £322.6 million in turnover to the London economy between May 2022 and May 2023.