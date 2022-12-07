Michael Buble announces first UK tour in four years - tickets and more dates revealed

Michael Buble is heading out on tour. Picture: Joshua Mellin

By Tom Eames

Michael Bublé has announced his long-awaited UK tour return for next spring, his first nationwide arena tour in over four years.

Marking 20 years after the release of his self-titled debut album, the Higher Tour will kick off at London’s O2 on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Michael Bublé then heads out on tour, taking his charismatic and intimate show across the UK.

He will perform his best-loved hits and new songs, visiting Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle and Nottingham, before closing at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena.

Michael said: "I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK - it's going to be true arena spectacle! I'm so excited for people to experience it!

"A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special.

"I just want to connect to them, take them away, spread some goodness. That's it!"

Michael Buble. Picture: Norman Jean Roy

The full dates in 2023 are:

Sunday, March 26: LONDON, The O2

Tuesday, March 28: LONDON, The O2

Friday, April 21: MANCHESTER, AO Arena

Saturday, April 22: MANCHESTER, AO Arena

Monday, April 24: LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Thursday, April 27: GLASGOW, OVO Hydro

Friday, April 28: GLASGOW, OVO Hydro

Saturday, April 29: ABERDEEN, P&J Live

Monday, May 1: NEWCASTLE, Utilita Arena

Tuesday, May 2: NEWCASTLE, Utilita Arena

Sunday, May 7: NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

Monday, May 8: NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday, May 10: BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena

Thursday, May 11: BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena

Tickets for Michael Bublé’s UK Higher tour are on sale now, from here.