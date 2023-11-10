Shania Twain breaks silence to thank fans after 'very scary' tour bus accident

10 November 2023, 15:43

Shania Twain in 2023
Shania Twain in 2023. Picture: Shania Twain/Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Members of Shania Twain's production crew were transported to the hospital in Canada following a tour bus crash.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shania Twain has spoken out after her crew were involved in a 'multiple vehicle' crash.

The bus and a truck had an accident on the Canadian leg of Twain's Queen of Me tour and required 13 crew members to be treated in hospital.

The accident happened during a nine-hour journey from Winnipeg to Saskatoon, and Shania Twain has made a statement reassuring fans that her "touring family are safe" following the crash.

The accident happened during a nine hour journey from Winnepeg to Saskatoon, and Shania has made a statement reassuring fans that her "touring family are safe" following the incident.
The accident happened during a nine hour journey from Winnepeg to Saskatoon, and Shania has made a statement reassuring fans that her "touring family are safe" following the incident. Picture: Getty
"First and foremost my touring family are safe," Shania wrote on her Instagram (pictured)
"First and foremost my touring family are safe," Shania wrote on her Instagram (pictured). Picture: Shania Twain/Instagram

The singer praised the "outpour of love and support from everyone" before giving an update on the members of her production team that required medical attention.

"First and foremost my touring family are safe," Shania wrote on her Instagram.

"Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support. The local community and every single crew person has been phenomenal, in the face of a very scary scenario."

The singer then added: "Hug and hold those you love, we are doing the same."

Maverick Management made a statement saying that a crew bus and a truck from the tour were involved in a "highway accident" on Wednesday, November 9.

“One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain — Queen Of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon, Canada,” the statement said.

Shania Twain is on the Canadian leg of her 'Queen of Me' tour (pictured in April 2023)
Shania Twain is on the Canadian leg of her 'Queen of Me' tour (pictured in April 2023). Picture: Getty

Shania Twain Exclusive Interview: 25 years since Come on Over

"Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather."

The statement continued, "Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals.

"We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support," Twain’s management said. “We ask for patience as we look after our touring family."

More from Shania Twain

See more More from Shania Twain

Shania Twain is a Canadian country singer who has won 5 Grammy Awards

Shania Twain facts: Country singer's age, husband, children and real name revealed

Music

Shania Twain's best songs ever

Shania Twain's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Tenille Townes speaks to Smooth Country

Tenille Townes recalls incredible moment she sang with Shania Twain aged 9

Country

Shania Twain has forever had a soft spot for rock stars, and joined Foo Fighters on stage for a surprising duet.

Shania Twain teams up with Foo Fighters for unlikely duet at US festival

It may've been Shania Twain's 'Queen Of Me' tour, but she came to London to reiterate her title as the one and only 'Queen Of Country Pop'.

Shania Twain review: Queen of Country Pop brings humour, heartache and all the hits to London hoedown
Shania Twain interview

Shania Twain reveals the real reason she chose Brad Pitt in 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Passenger and Ed Sheeran

Passenger celebrates 10 years of 'Let Me Go' with new Ed Sheeran duet version - watch video

Ed Sheeran

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes interview: Country legend reflects on first record deal aged 11 - "I thought it was normal"

Country

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes announces first UK show in six years with epic gig at London's O2

Country

Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman

Luke Combs thanks Tracy Chapman for 'Fast Car' win at 2023 CMA Awards

Country

Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs at the CMA Awards 2023

CMA Awards 2023: Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs win top awards - full winners list

Country

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Legends of the Ashes with Stephen Fry