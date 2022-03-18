Gary Barlow's new theatre show A Different Stage is heading to London's West End

Gary Barlow's new one-man show is heading to London's West End. Picture: Neil Lupin/SJM Concerts

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

London's West End is set to host the acclaimed new show from Gary Barlow.

The Take That icon has revealed a string of new dates for his theatrical one-man stage show, A Different Stage.

Having dominated pop music for the best part of three decades, Gary Barlow has now turned his attentions to the theatre.

Created by Barlow and his long-time friend and frequent collaborator Tim Firth, A Different Stage will delve into the singer's backstory and bring it to life on stage.

Using the music from his incredible discography - with Take That, as a solo musician, and as a songwriter for others - the new theatre show will narrate Barlow's life by capturing landmark moments in song.

The special performance aims to reveal more to his audience than ever before, taking them behind the curtain for the first time.

Gary Barlow will bring his story to life using the music from throughout his career. Picture: SJM Concerts

The acclaimed singer, songwriter, composer and producer will occupy The Duke of York’s Theatre in London from 30th August to 18th September 2022 for a run of unique performances.

This is after sold-out shows at The Brindley in Runcorn, Cheshire and the Lowry Quays Theatre in Salford.

Barlow is in the midst of another run, with more sell-out shows at The Playhouse in Liverpool before he heads to Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum Theatre from 22nd March.

Talking about his new stint at London's West End, Gary said: "I’ve thoroughly enjoyed performing A Different Stage at venues across the country for the past few months.

"Bringing it to London is a dream and The Duke of York’s Theatre is the perfect setting for this story."

A Different Stage will take Barlow's fans 'behind the curtain'. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA

In recent years Gary Barlow has focused on his career in theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production of Finding Neverland and working alongside his dear friend Tim Firth on Calendar Girls The Musical.

Again collaborating with Firth as well as his Take That bandmates, Barlow has also worked on The Band, a record-breaking stage musical currently being adapted into a feature film.

As one of Britain's most successful singer and songwriters, winning a total of eight BRIT Awards, selling over 45 million records, and working with the likes of Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John, and Robbie Williams, A Different Stage marks the next stage in the icon's story.

Tickets for A Different Stage dates in London go on sale Wednesday, 23rd March at 10am from adifferentstage.show.

The newly announced dates are: